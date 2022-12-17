ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moro, AR

6-year-old boy found dead under home floor, 6-year-old girl with scalp burns, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MORO, Ark. — A boy was found dead, and a girl had burns to the scalp inside an Arkansas home.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies and Arkansas State Police went to a home in Moro, Ark.

When authorities arrived, they found a 6-year-old body under a hallway floor.

Additionally, they saw a 6-year-old girl with burns to the scalp, that was also living in the house, officials said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, were both arrested and being held at Lee County Jail.

Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Preliminary information shows the 6-year-old boy died from injuries within the home, possibly three months ago, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe page was set up.

Memphis, TN
