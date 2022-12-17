ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State 2023 recruiting wish list ahead of the early signing period

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Buckeyes are looking to finish strong ahead of the early signing period next Wednesday and it’s recently been a mixed bag on the recruiting trail. They gained a quarterback, 2023 Lincoln Kienholz, and lost one, 2024 Dylan Raiola, while adding the top 2024 wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, between the sign callers decisions.

The focus should be back on the 2023 cycle, Ryan Day has five open scholarships available, with 20 current commitments. The class ranks in the top 10 according all three major recruiting services but there is obviously room to move north.

As the majority of players now sign in this period instead of waiting until the first Wednesday of February, the Buckeyes need to close out this portion of the cycle and move their focus to the 2024 class. These are the five, that the Bucks have a realistic chance at, recruits that I would love the see sign with Ohio State this coming Wednesday.

California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei

The 5-Star end is still considering the Buckeyes along with Oregon and USC. The family is perfectly fine where Matayo favors, as his brother DJ went across the country to Clemson before recently entering the portal. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is the key here and the younger Uiagalelei is barely at the top of my wish list right behind…

Defensive end Damon Wilson

The Florida edge defender has long been viewed as a big Buckeye target and will make his verbal on Wednesday. Wilson is also a 5-Star prospect and it would be an absolute home run for Johnson and Day to close out the cycle with elite defensive ends. The last time the Buckeyes signed a 5-Star Florida DE, Nick Bosa, it worked out pretty well for both parties.

Defensive end Joshua Mickens

I expect most late signatures to be on the defensive side of the ball and Mickens is the one that I have the most confidence that will ultimately sign with the Buckeyes. Keep in mind that he will play a different position that Uiagalelei and Wilson. After an offer and a subsequent official visit, Mickens decommitted to LSU (the featured image was taken during that visit). Many expect him to sign with OSU, especially since he can achieve the same goals much closer to his Indiana home.

Cornerback Daniel Harris

The least likely to sign, but there is still a sliver of hope. The Buckeyes need upgrades in the secondary and Harris would provide that. He visited in June but committed and decommitted to Georgia. Ohio State could sneak up and get his signature. Harris has been very quiet on what his intentions are but the need for the Bucks is there if he wants some early playing time.

Running back Lamar Sperling

The Buckeyes need to fill the running back hole and Sperling visited Columbus over the weekend. Mr. Football in Ohio this year is committed to Buffalo, but a late offer from Kentucky and the interest from OSU is very interesting and could be a signal that a flip is coming. It’s not a pipe dream for Sperling to sign with the Buckeyes, especially with this last minute visit.

