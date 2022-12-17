ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Specialty Producers Conference Returns to Ankeny Feb. 22-23

AMES, Iowa – A family farmer and motivational speaker from eastern Iowa will headline the annual Iowa Specialty Producers Conference, set for Feb. 22-23 in Ankeny. Jolene Brown, whose family produces row crops near Iowa City, will talk about the opportunities and challenges of maintaining a successful family business during her keynote address “The Top 10 Mistakes that Break up a Family Business.”
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension

(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 20, 2023. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice

When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's top-selling liquor is a particular brand of vodka

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a new favorite liquor. The latest state report shows for the first time, Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling brand in the state. Black Velvet whiskey has held that title since 2012 but is now the runner-up. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Winter storm updates: Blizzard Warning issued for parts of the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Strong winds, inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit Iowa starting Wednesday. All of central Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Norma Aspengren

AMES, Iowa—Norma Ness Aspengren, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, from a sudden and brief illness, surrounded by her loved ones. Just a month ago the family all gathered to celebrate her 80th birthday in grand style gathering pictures and memories that...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm

ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees

By Kevin White  The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Zach Nunn officially declared the winner in Iowa's third congressional district

DES MOINES, Iowa — Congressman-ElectZach Nunn has been declared the winner in the race against Cindy Axne. On Monday morning, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the election certificate to Nunn at the statehouse, finalizing the results. Nunn now represents Iowa's third congressional district. KCCI asked him about...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa's Reynolds, 24 other governors call for end to COVID public health emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kim Reynolds of Iowa and 24 other governors have sent a letter to President Biden asking him to end the Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE). The PHE was first issued nearly three years ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been extended until January 2023. Governor Reynolds says that is despite President Biden declaring the pandemic over in mid-2022.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, December 19th, 2022

(Marengo) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an Emergency Order Friday against the company that was the scene of a large explosion and fire in Marengo on December 8th. The D-N-R order says the C-6-Zero plant that turned shingles into oil and other products is a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in its current condition. And it says there's a possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building. The Emergency Order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on-site, as well as the full remediation of the area.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa

Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
99.5 WKDQ

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy