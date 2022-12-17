(Marengo) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an Emergency Order Friday against the company that was the scene of a large explosion and fire in Marengo on December 8th. The D-N-R order says the C-6-Zero plant that turned shingles into oil and other products is a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in its current condition. And it says there's a possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building. The Emergency Order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on-site, as well as the full remediation of the area.

