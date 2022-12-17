Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
High-speed Tennessee police chase ends when suspect's car catches fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ended Wednesday night when the suspect's car caught on fire, authorities say. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Exit 4 on-ramp for I-24. The car, a dark colored sedan, was driving without headlights causing the deputy to believe the driver could be under the influence, according to officials.
Spring Hill officers save man’s life following crash
A man is alive thanks to quick thinking officers with the Spring Hill Police Department who were trained in life saving measures.
fox17.com
Two Nashville businesses burglarized with sledgehammer on same night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pair of Nashville businesses fell victim to burglaries last weekend, with thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of items. Two businesses were broken into just four hours apart. The suspect used a sledgehammer to smash their way through the door. Just after...
Woman killed in head-on collision on Briley Parkway
A woman was killed in a crash on Briley Parkway early Monday morning after colliding with a semi truck head-on before hitting a rock wall.
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
fox17.com
Hendersonville Police arrest suspects for stealing catalytic converter, meth recovered
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrested three suspects who removed and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking lot at the Glenbrook shopping center. During the arrest, police also recovered electric saws used in the crime, a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe...
fox17.com
Nearly a dozen Nashville businesses shot at with BB-guns causing storefront damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet Police arrest man wanted out of Sumner County for driving stolen vehicle
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man who was wanted out of Sumner County on Monday for driving a stolen vehicle. Once Mt. Juliet officers were made aware of a Toyota Tacoma stolen from Hendersonville on Dec. 15, they were able to find and stop the vehicle on Lebanon Road near Grandview Drive, Mt. Juliet Police report.
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
fox17.com
Nashville police investigating self-defense claim in 44-year-old man's shooting death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot dead Tuesday night. Metro Police say Alcapone Branch, 26, is accused of shooting Jamie Whitehead, 44 at James Cayce Homes. According to investigators, Branch said he and Whitehead had returned from the store when...
Man killed in single vehicle crash on I-65 in Robertson County
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 52.
fox17.com
STEER CLEAR: I-24 in Clarksville reopens after fatal crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An on-ramp and multiple lanes have reopened on I-24 in Clarksville following a deadly crash. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports a three car crash near mile marker 9 (between Rossview and Windermere) has resulted in one person's death. Eastbound traffic is down to one...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway
A woman was killed, and another driver was injured following a wrong-way crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
WKRN
One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville man who fled from Nashville police in stolen car arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man who reportedly fled from Metro Police in a stolen car last month was arrested Monday evening. Detectives said 27-year-old Reginald Harding Jr. was traveling in a Dodge Charger on Nov. 8 when he used the shoulder to bypass traffic. The temporary tag on the vehicle wasn't on file, that's when the pursuit began.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
20 overdose deaths reported in Cheatham County in 2022
It has been a deadly year in Cheatham County. In 2022, 20 overdose deaths have been reported—surpassing last year’s total and reaching a new record high.
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
fox17.com
Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
