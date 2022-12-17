ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Hickory, TN

fox17.com

High-speed Tennessee police chase ends when suspect's car catches fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ended Wednesday night when the suspect's car caught on fire, authorities say. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Exit 4 on-ramp for I-24. The car, a dark colored sedan, was driving without headlights causing the deputy to believe the driver could be under the influence, according to officials.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Two Nashville businesses burglarized with sledgehammer on same night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pair of Nashville businesses fell victim to burglaries last weekend, with thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of items. Two businesses were broken into just four hours apart. The suspect used a sledgehammer to smash their way through the door. Just after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nearly a dozen Nashville businesses shot at with BB-guns causing storefront damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

STEER CLEAR: I-24 in Clarksville reopens after fatal crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An on-ramp and multiple lanes have reopened on I-24 in Clarksville following a deadly crash. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports a three car crash near mile marker 9 (between Rossview and Windermere) has resulted in one person's death. Eastbound traffic is down to one...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna

Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Goodlettsville man who fled from Nashville police in stolen car arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man who reportedly fled from Metro Police in a stolen car last month was arrested Monday evening. Detectives said 27-year-old Reginald Harding Jr. was traveling in a Dodge Charger on Nov. 8 when he used the shoulder to bypass traffic. The temporary tag on the vehicle wasn't on file, that's when the pursuit began.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
fox17.com

Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
NASHVILLE, TN

