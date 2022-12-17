Read full article on original website
QC high school students named concerto contest winners
Students from Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley high schools are winners of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) annual Concerto Competition. Thirteen confident Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members auditioned to win one of two prizes. The YSO Prize winner is awarded the opportunity to play their concerto at the YSO Finale Concert, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize winner performs their concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April.
Augie and Ambrose to partner in master’s program
St. Ambrose University recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College to create a pathway that allows Augustana students to meet degree requirements established by St. Ambrose for their Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program. The agreement provides many admissions advantages and options for students to transfer...
Iowa City Schools cancel classes ahead of impending storms
The Iowa City Community School District has announced that they will be cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to the predicted inclement weather. All practices, activities and competitions are canceled for both days, and all building and District offices will also be closed. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles...
Outpatient lab to reopen Jan. 3
Accessing convenient outpatient lab services is about to get easier with the reopening of the Rock Island Outpatient Lab, according to a news release. The lab is inside Medical Office Building 2 at UnityPoint Health –TrinityRock Island. The location is easily accessible from 24th Street on the east side of the hospital campus.
QC area medical centers update COVID policies
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking guidelines due to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 and flu in Eastern Iowa. To help ensure the safety of patients, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is continually refining policies and procedures, and starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the following guidelines will be implemented:
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
QC arts veteran now heads RiverCenter/Adler Theatre
Following a national search, a familiar face in the QC arts scene is now in charge of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks, recently announced Lance Sadlek as new executive director of the performing arts center and events center. Sadlek (former head of Davenport’s Galvin Fine Arts Center) succeeds longtime executive director Rick Palmer, who earlier this year requested the opportunity to concentrate exclusively on programming the Adler Theatre as its general manager, according to a VenuWorks release.
Genesis reinstates mask mandate for employees, volunteers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System reinstated the mask mandate Monday for all Genesis colleagues, medical staff, and volunteers. “Due to increased COVID-19 activity, a surge in influenza, ongoing RSV, and an increase in staff illnesses, we have re-instituted the mask mandate for staff to help keep our Genesis workforce and patients healthy,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System.
Local Entrepreneur Scott Haase Offers Indoor Gathering Space for All Ages at Simulation Sports
Simulation Sports, a new business to the Monmouth area, offers a variety of new opportunities to the community. Local entrepreneur Scott Haase has transformed the former Review Atlas building into a space suitable for any type of gathering:. “The front office area, which used to be the office area nearest...
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport
A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
QC community leaders die within days of each other
Two outstanding QC community leaders — the husband-and-wife Gerald and Martha Taylor — died within eight days of each other, both at age 74. Jerry, longtime publisher/editor of The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, died on Dec. 8, 2022, and Martha, a dancer, teacher and choreographer, passed away on Dec. 16, also surrounded by her loving and caring family.
Tina Conard and Kathy Tate Retire After 40 Plus Years of Service Combined to Warren County
Since taking office in 2010, both Warren County Clerk and Recorder Tina Conard and Warren County Treasurer Kathy Tate did not seek re-election this past November in the 2022 General Election and retired after serving Warren County for over 20 years. Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Sean Cavanaugh thanked them both for their years of service:
Muscatine facilities closing early
Due to the current weather conditions, and in consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 22). Musser Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, weather permitting. The library will...
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Will Offer Convenient Option for Local HealthCare Services
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients in need to urgent care, but do not require a trip to the emergency department, shares Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Carrie McCance:. “It is going to be a new option for patients who need urgent care...
Genesis grows robotic technology to catch cancer early
Patty Gilbreath of Davenport watched in amazement Tuesday morning as Dr. Brian Witt demonstrated robotic technology at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. It was the same technology used to diagnose and operate on the 59-year-old woman’s lung cancer, only this time, she was awake to see it. A smoker...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Caitlin Clark reaches 2,000 career points in Hawkeyes’ rout
Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game — tying Elena Delle Donne for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-00, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
