Following a national search, a familiar face in the QC arts scene is now in charge of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks, recently announced Lance Sadlek as new executive director of the performing arts center and events center. Sadlek (former head of Davenport’s Galvin Fine Arts Center) succeeds longtime executive director Rick Palmer, who earlier this year requested the opportunity to concentrate exclusively on programming the Adler Theatre as its general manager, according to a VenuWorks release.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO