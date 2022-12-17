ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Driver killed in two-vehicle crash identified as 17-year-old Fairborn High School student

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
FAIRBORN — The identity of the Fairborn High School student killed in a car accident late Friday morning has been confirmed.

Lily Clingner, 17, was the victim of the deadly crash on Dayton-Xenia Road and Trebein Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Fairborn School District will hold a candlelight vigil tonight at 7 p.m. at the high school.

“Our hearts are with all of the families involved,” a spokesperson said.

Counseling services will be available on Monday at Fairborn High School from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

