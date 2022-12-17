Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks another apple Wednesday
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last five games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 29-year-old center has 24 points (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will miss next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Winnipeg, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie also missed Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 35-year-old is likely to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Dishes two helpers in win
Hamilton had two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with four shots and three blocked shots -- in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Florida. Hamilton played a strong all-around game as the Devils snapped their six-game winless drought, which was preceded by a 13-game winning streak. Both of Hamilton's helpers came on goals scored by Jesper Bratt. Hamilton's up to 19 assists in 33 games, but of his seven goals, only one has come since Nov. 23.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Gets three of top line's 10 points
Perron potted a goal and dished out two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning. Perron did most of his damage late as the Red Wings sealed the win with a pair of empty-netters. The veteran winger scored on the yawning cage with 2:33 remaining, then helped Michael Rasmussen do the same with 1:01 to go. Perron's line with Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin -- whose second-period goal Perron assisted on as well -- combined for five goals and 10 points as the Red Wings notched their first win since Dec. 6.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers muted triple-double
Jokic posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, 13 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies. Even with Jamal Murray (knee) sitting out, Jokic wasn't able to maintain his run of hot scoring -- he had averaged 34.4 points over Denver's last five games -- but it wasn't the result of inefficiency. Instead, Jokic ceded more possessions to Aaron Gordon (24 points, four assists) and Bruce Brown (16 points, four assists), with the reigning two-time MVP's usage rate dipping to 18.3 percent, his lowest mark since late November. As per usual, Jokic was able to shine as a facilitator and rebounder, allowing him to roll to his second straight triple-double and his sixth of the season. His scoring production will likely bounce back to some extent in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, but as he showed Tuesday, Jokic doesn't need a lofty point total to deliver goodness to fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
