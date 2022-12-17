Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Friday Practice Features ‘Fights’ Amongst Starters As Team Wears Full Pads Ahead Of Week 15
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing long odds heading into Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Mike Tomlin needs to win out to avoid his first losing season and subsequently lose his national media Teflon coating. Rookie Kenny Pickett has not cleared concussion protocol and they have been embroiled in a quarterback controversy about who would replace him in the starting lineup this week. The team is listing badly, and they desperately needed a course correction.
WYTV.com
Report: Linebacker fails Steelers physical, doesn’t resign
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not resign a former member of their pass rush. According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi won’t return to the Steelers. Schefter previously tweeted that he would return on Tuesday after it was previously confirmed from Adeniyi’s agents.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Uses Perfect Quip To Sum Up Kevin Dotson and Dan Moore Jr. Ahead of Week 16
“I think the arrow is pointing up,” said Coach Tomlin. He went on to say that the two are growing closer and improving constantly. Moore and Dotson have quite a bit in common. They are close in age, being that they were drafted one year apart, both in the 4th round – Dotson in 2020 and Moore in 2021. They both attended college in the south – Dotson at Louisiana at Lafayette and Moore at Texas A&M.
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State WR puts New Orleans on the board vs. Atlanta Falcons
Juwan Johnson has put up the first touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal Week 15 NFC South matchup at home versus the Atlanta Falcons. The former Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver caught a short pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and ran it in for a 19-yard scoring play.
Comments / 0