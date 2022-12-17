ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

The Blood Connection urges people to donate during the holiday season

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a critical time of year for blood donations. The holidays are a time when the need for blood goes up, but donations often go down. Nonprofit organization, The Blood Connection, is asking people to take time to donate this season to help people battling cancer, crash victims and others who may need a critical blood transfusion.
WLOS.com

Kids get creative with Zaniac's Winter Camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kids are having a great time at Zaniac Learning Asheville!. They're participating in the Winter Camp since they're out of school for the holiday break. Campers say it's a great place to meet new friends and learn some really cool stuff. "So we are learning...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Local favorite, Nick's Grill, to close after 32 years of business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than 30 years of business, Nick's Grill in Asheville will serve its last burger on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. "We can't express enough how thankful we are for your support," a post on the business's Facebook page said, in part. "It's been a true pleasure to serve our community over the past 32 years."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hallmark's 2023 'A Biltmore Christmas' to begin filming at Biltmore Estate next month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most locals -- and many out-of-towners -- have heard of Christmas at the Biltmore -- but how about a Christmas movie at the Biltmore?. The Biltmore Estate, renowned for its classic holiday traditions since 1895, is making a return to the big screen in a big way with "A Biltmore Christmas." The Hallmark movie will begin filming next month at the Biltmore Estate and will air in 2023 during the channel's "Countdown to Christmas."
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

