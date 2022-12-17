Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Final preparations being made for annual Bounty of Bethlehem community Christmas meal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Final preparations are underway for the annual Bounty of Bethlehem in Henderson County. The goal this year is to serve 2,500 meals on Christmas Day. The event will be held at the Salvation Army of Hendersonville. Organizers are still looking for more donations, including turkeys...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
WLOS.com
Over a decade later, Hendersonville's own Santa Claus continues spreading cheer
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Retired priest John Pagel has a secret -- he's Santa!. ...or at least he dresses up as the jolly man in red every Christmas season and has done so for the past 12 years. “I’ve always had a beard and it started to turn...
WLOS.com
The Blood Connection urges people to donate during the holiday season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a critical time of year for blood donations. The holidays are a time when the need for blood goes up, but donations often go down. Nonprofit organization, The Blood Connection, is asking people to take time to donate this season to help people battling cancer, crash victims and others who may need a critical blood transfusion.
WLOS.com
Kids get creative with Zaniac's Winter Camp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kids are having a great time at Zaniac Learning Asheville!. They're participating in the Winter Camp since they're out of school for the holiday break. Campers say it's a great place to meet new friends and learn some really cool stuff. "So we are learning...
WLOS.com
Temporary winter shelter secured in Asheville set to open Dec. 21; Other shelter info here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After zoning issues halted efforts to utilize a shuttered school in Asheville as a temporary cold-weather shelter for the homeless community, another spot has been secured. Counterflow, an Asheville-based "specialty agency dedicated to gathering together diverse community perspectives and centering the voice of the people,"...
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
WLOS.com
Slow dredging operation at Lake Junaluska to start after Christmas, last several months
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dredging operation is set to begin at Lake Junaluska in Haywood County. It happens very slowly to allow the fish and other wildlife to adapt. This project will also allow for maintenance of the docks, culverts and utility lines around the lake.
WLOS.com
Local favorite, Nick's Grill, to close after 32 years of business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than 30 years of business, Nick's Grill in Asheville will serve its last burger on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. "We can't express enough how thankful we are for your support," a post on the business's Facebook page said, in part. "It's been a true pleasure to serve our community over the past 32 years."
WLOS.com
Taco Boy Taqueria opens in west Asheville; 2nd location to open in Biltmore Park in 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina-based restaurant had its grand opening Tuesday, Dec. 20 in west Asheville. Taco Boy Taqueria opened its doors at the former Zia Taqueria location on Haywood Road. The restaurant was founded in Folly Beach in 2006 and is known for "fresh, scratch-made Mexican-inspired"...
WLOS.com
'Rezoning for the site will be necessary:' Shelter plans for vacant school dropped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to use the vacant Asheville Primary School building as temporary winter shelter for the homeless have been halted because of zoning restrictions. The city of Asheville sent Asheville City Schools the following response, after the board of education gave the plans the green light...
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
WLOS.com
Allied Comprehensive Recovery Network has big plans to address substance use in rural WNC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Rutherford County native has returned home with big plans -- to address substance use in rural Western North Carolina. "I grew up here, graduated from high school in the late 90s when the mills started shutting down," Matt LaBreche said. He said the...
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
WLOS.com
100-year-old WWII veteran recovers in Asheville after vehicle goes off embankment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local World War II veteran has an amazing story of survival. Helen Pritchett, 100, is working through occupational therapy as she recovers at CarePartners in Asheville. Pritchett, who served in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II, was a passenger in a vehicle...
WLOS.com
With colder temperatures coming -- let the faucets drip, Canton mayor says
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — With the temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by the end of this week, Canton officials are asking residents to help keep the water flowing. Mayor Zeb Smathers said, like many other towns, Canton has an aging infrastructure and cold temperatures can create...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
WLOS.com
Hallmark's 2023 'A Biltmore Christmas' to begin filming at Biltmore Estate next month
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most locals -- and many out-of-towners -- have heard of Christmas at the Biltmore -- but how about a Christmas movie at the Biltmore?. The Biltmore Estate, renowned for its classic holiday traditions since 1895, is making a return to the big screen in a big way with "A Biltmore Christmas." The Hallmark movie will begin filming next month at the Biltmore Estate and will air in 2023 during the channel's "Countdown to Christmas."
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
Comments / 1