ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville woman hit and killed by pickup truck while standing on South Bolton Road

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nU2mN_0jmM9hdn00

JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Jacksonville Police Department has released the name of a woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck near the 900 block of South Bolton Road on Friday.

3 dead after Lufkin crash, 17-year-old arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter

Officials said that, Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was standing on South Bolton road when she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver, Angel Nava, 26, of Jacksonville, was travelling north when he hit Sullinger, according to authorities.

Jacksonville PD said that Nava stopped and immediately called for help but when emergency crews arrived on the scene they determined Sullinger was already dead. According to officials, Nava had no signs of impairment and has been cooperating with their investigation.

According to a press release from Jacksonville PD, Sullinger may have been searching for something on the road.

Jacksonville PD added that they don’t expect any criminal charges to be filed in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jmM9hdn00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after car catches fire in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a crash on Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road on Wednesday, according to the Tyler Police Department. Police said around 9:15 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Old Bullard Road while a 4-door sedan was going west on Loop 323. According to police, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been identified in the murder of a Tyler man on Tuesday in Jacksonville. After numerous 911 calls to Jacksonville police dispatchers, officers responded to the area of Wilkens and Border just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man, now identified as Anthony L. Miner, 22, of Tyler, had been killed by gunfire. Investigators with the police department were joined by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit and the Texas Rangers to locate a suspect.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
kjas.com

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of 7:33 a.m. officials have now cleared the debris resulting in multiple road closures. Normal traffic flow has resumed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin. The crash took place in FM1271...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who killed a mother and three children in a drunk driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Monday after he was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Man shot at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy