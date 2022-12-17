Charlotte nonprofit Camino hosts annual toy giveaway for the holidays

CHARLOTTE — The multicultural nonprofit Camino hosted their annual toy giveaway from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, where they gave away 1,500 toys to children in the Charlotte community.

Camino has hosted this holiday toy giveaway for over a decade, but this year’s rising costs of living made the need for the delivery of gifts that much greater.

CEO and founder of Camino, Rusty Price, hopes that this year’s event will stop parents from facing the difficult decision of paying the bills or buying holiday gifts.

“No family should have to choose between paying their bills and getting their kids Christmas presents,” said Price. “Given the current state of our economy, it’s important for us to have this event. No mother or father should have to make that difficult decision.”

The entire community was invited to join the celebration which included a live nativity scene, music, food and games.

Camino received a large donation of 100 presents from a family who had gotten gifts from the nonprofit 12 years earlier. Companies like Coke and AT&T help sponsor the event, increasing Camino’s community impact.

