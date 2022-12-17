ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte nonprofit Camino hosts annual toy giveaway for the holidays

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbein_0jmM9DM700

CHARLOTTE — The multicultural nonprofit Camino hosted their annual toy giveaway from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, where they gave away 1,500 toys to children in the Charlotte community.

Camino has hosted this holiday toy giveaway for over a decade, but this year’s rising costs of living made the need for the delivery of gifts that much greater.

CEO and founder of Camino, Rusty Price, hopes that this year’s event will stop parents from facing the difficult decision of paying the bills or buying holiday gifts.

“No family should have to choose between paying their bills and getting their kids Christmas presents,” said Price. “Given the current state of our economy, it’s important for us to have this event. No mother or father should have to make that difficult decision.”

The entire community was invited to join the celebration which included a live nativity scene, music, food and games.

Camino received a large donation of 100 presents from a family who had gotten gifts from the nonprofit 12 years earlier. Companies like Coke and AT&T help sponsor the event, increasing Camino’s community impact.

(WATCH BELOW: Unbeaten Darnold leads playoff hopeful Panthers vs. Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqlPW_0jmM9DM700

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations. Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte TikToker raises $6K to surprise a local McDonald’s worker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - In the now-viral video, local real estate agent Maceon McCracken documents a recent trip to McDonald’s with her dog Wynnona. “Is your friend here today?” McCracken asks Wynnona as the pup whimpers with excitement, knowing exactly what she’s about to get — a treat from her favorite McDonald’s drive-thru.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Changed forever’: Procession held on 1-year mark of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s death

CHARLOTTE — Thursday marks one year since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the line of duty. Goodwin was working the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 when she was hit and killed by a tractor trailer in the early hours of Dec. 22, 2021. She had just returned from maternity leave for her third child with her husband, Charlotte firefighter Brenton Goodwin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations

This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘We are desperate to find her right now,’ Madalina Cojocari’s family pens in letter

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Wednesday marked one month since police were able to confirm the last time anyone besides a parent saw 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Madalina’s mother and stepfather said they last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15 -- 22 days later. Since then, law enforcement and local community members have been searching for Madalina, hoping to bring her home safely.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Search for Madalina Cojocari continues on Lake Cornelius

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 1 hour ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy