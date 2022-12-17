ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

hudsontv.com

N.B. C.A.R.E.S. Holds Toy Giveaway For North Bergen Children

NB C.A.R.E.S. held its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at the township Recreation Center on Monday, and it was a huge success! According to Aimee Focaraccio, the organization handed out approximately a thousand toys and meals for families to cook. In addition, they will be delivering 600 meals to seniors on Friday.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue

In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
NUTLEY, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny COP addresses Garfield School sixth-graders on dangers of substance abuse, gangs

Officers Jack Grimm and Vanessa Sevillano, members of the Kearny Police Department’s Community-Oriented Policing unit, via the Law Enforcement Against Drugs program (LEAD) were at Kearny’s Garfield School today addressing the sixth-graders on the dangers of underage drinking, smoking, drug abuse and gang membership. The presentation was powerful — and the kids were very in tune with the messages Grimm and Sevillano delivered. We will have a full recap of the presentation in an upcoming edition of The Observer, but in the meantime, here are some images of the presentation.
KEARNY, NJ
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Dec. 19, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Jersey Farms Food Store, 2540 Old Hooper Ave., Brick in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 19,...
BRICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny woman killed in 3-car crash in Clifton last week, PCPO says

A Kearny woman was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2022, in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdez said in a joint statement with Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi. According to Valdez:. At approximately 4:47 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15,...
CLIFTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange promotes police captain to safety director

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and public safety Chairperson Amy Lewis announced the appointment of a new public safety director and the promotion of three individuals to acting deputy chief of police on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the East Orange Police Department. Police Capt....
EAST ORANGE, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home

Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ

