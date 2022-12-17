Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on Canal StreetBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
hudsontv.com
N.B. C.A.R.E.S. Holds Toy Giveaway For North Bergen Children
NB C.A.R.E.S. held its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at the township Recreation Center on Monday, and it was a huge success! According to Aimee Focaraccio, the organization handed out approximately a thousand toys and meals for families to cook. In addition, they will be delivering 600 meals to seniors on Friday.
theobserver.com
Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue
In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
theobserver.com
Kearny COP addresses Garfield School sixth-graders on dangers of substance abuse, gangs
Officers Jack Grimm and Vanessa Sevillano, members of the Kearny Police Department’s Community-Oriented Policing unit, via the Law Enforcement Against Drugs program (LEAD) were at Kearny’s Garfield School today addressing the sixth-graders on the dangers of underage drinking, smoking, drug abuse and gang membership. The presentation was powerful — and the kids were very in tune with the messages Grimm and Sevillano delivered. We will have a full recap of the presentation in an upcoming edition of The Observer, but in the meantime, here are some images of the presentation.
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
'A Kind Woman': Beloved Member Of Tight-Knit West Milford Community Killed In Weekend Crash
Members of a private lakeside community in West Milford are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved homeowner who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.Cindi Romano, 65, was behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler when it struck a mailbox and then a utility pole on Otter Hole Road betwe…
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Dec. 19, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Jersey Farms Food Store, 2540 Old Hooper Ave., Brick in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 19,...
theobserver.com
Kearny woman killed in 3-car crash in Clifton last week, PCPO says
A Kearny woman was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2022, in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdez said in a joint statement with Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi. According to Valdez:. At approximately 4:47 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15,...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange promotes police captain to safety director
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and public safety Chairperson Amy Lewis announced the appointment of a new public safety director and the promotion of three individuals to acting deputy chief of police on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the East Orange Police Department. Police Capt....
brooklynsportsworld.com
3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home
Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
2 men going to visit family member in hospital die in crash on NJ highway: report
Two New Jersey men were killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed into their SUV on the side of the Garden State Parkway.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
