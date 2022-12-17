Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
