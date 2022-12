A number of other suitors had been in the running for Siale Esera but the Composite four-star linebacker will be shutting things down Wednesday. "Siale decided to shut down his recruiting process and sign today with BYU," Peter said. "He’s been going back and forth on additional visits to other schools but decided late last night to lock in his commitment to BYU. He loves everything about the program and excited for the opportunity to play for coach Sitake in the Big 12."

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO