After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the a thrilling overtime win over the Houston Texans, QB Patrick Mahomes was in a great mood for his postgame interview. Speaking to a reporter after the game, Mahomes praised his teammates and his coaches for keeping him in a position to succeed week after week and even praised the Texans for giving him a tough game. He said it felt great to get a win with their help near his hometown.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO