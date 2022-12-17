Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Giants Use Unusual Tactic to Prepare for Vikings
The 8-5-1 New York Giants trek to Minneapolis for a date with the Vikings, and they’re using an unusual tactic to prepare for Kevin O’Connell’s team. According to Pat Leonard of NY Daily News and Sports, the “Giants are pumping the Vikings’ SKOL chant into practice today.”
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Legendary Green Bay Packers Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc passed away on Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc was 90 years old. A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1954, Knafelc played for Green Bay from 1954-62 before spending his final season in San Francisco. A wide receiver...
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy
The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday
On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed. It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is. Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was...
Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott
Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
NFL World Reacts To What President Biden Said About Franco Harris
Later this week, the football world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest plays in NFL history: "The Immaculate Reception." The author of this historic play, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, passed away overnight just two days before the Dec. 23 anniversary. He was 72...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the a thrilling overtime win over the Houston Texans, QB Patrick Mahomes was in a great mood for his postgame interview. Speaking to a reporter after the game, Mahomes praised his teammates and his coaches for keeping him in a position to succeed week after week and even praised the Texans for giving him a tough game. He said it felt great to get a win with their help near his hometown.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now. He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time. Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed...
