ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

What's next for Charlie Woods as a pro, Tiger on the senior tour, Norman's ouster, Maltbie's goodbye and more

I’d say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest times of Tiger’s life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn’t care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him. No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charlie he’ll never have to fret about money, so I am quite sure his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short.
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts' Official Status Wednesday

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a pretty significant injury right now. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained shoulder and it held him out of practice on Wednesday. There's a chance that he may not play again until the playoffs. Hurts suffered the injury this past Sunday against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To The Decision By The Masters

The Masters made a massive decision on Tuesday morning regarding LIV Golf players for next year's tournament. Chairman Fred Ridley announced that any golfer who qualified for the tournament based on the previous criteria will be invited to play in the 2023 tournament. That means even LIV Golf players can play, despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's continued feud.
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders On Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Commit

Deion Sanders is reportedly on the verge of flipping a major college football recruit. National recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of 247Sports predicts that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain will flip his commitment from Miami and join Coach Prime's Colorado program. McClain is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's New Endorsement Is Going Viral

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has landed yet another NIL deal. This time around, she's collaborating with Leaf Trading Cards. As part of a "historic partnership," Dunne will appear on the first gymnastics NIL trading card. Dunne's trading card is part of the Pop Century Influencer Series. This card featuring Dunne...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Wide Receiver Loss

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that one player is no longer with the Texas Longhorns program. According to Inside Texas of On3, wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer with the team. A reason for his departure from the program was not reported. Hall transferred to Texas this...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Team's Former Running Back

The Denver Broncos lost a beloved member of their 2015 Super Bowl team today with the passing of former running back Ronnie Hillman. He was 31 years old. Hillman passed away on Thursday following a bout with kidney cancer. He attempted to get it treated in August but treatments were unsuccessful.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
692K+
Followers
88K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy