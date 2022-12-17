Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Police Department makes arrest for murder in relation to the December 5, 2022, homicide
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula for the murder of 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth of Los Angeles. Since December 5, 2022, Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have tirelessly worked to identify and arrest...
localocnews.com
Corona man arrested on charges of armed robbery of stores in Santa Ana and Westminster
George Arizon, 27, a Corona man, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec 21, on charges of using a gun to threaten employees and demand cash from at least 10 different businesses across central Orange County last month, according to police investigators. Arizon walked into five different stores in Santa Ana on...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, December 8 to December 14, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 8, 2022. Disturbance...
localocnews.com
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot
According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested two men for stealing clothes from stores at the MainPlace Mall
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Santa Ana Police Burglary Detectives and officers from the Special Enforcement Team collaborated with Organized Retail Crime Investigators from multiple stores at Main Place Mall. Together, they conducted an operation to apprehend burglars, thieves, and shoplifters committing crimes in progress. During the operation, Organized Retail...
localocnews.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
localocnews.com
The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation
Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation
Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
localocnews.com
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
localocnews.com
The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl
On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood announces changes to city services from Dec. 26 to Jan 2
Lakewood City Hall will be closed the week of Dec. 26-30. DASH Transit service will continue as usual on weekdays, as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on a weekend. For the two holiday weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2:. Trash pickup will continue as usual, as...
localocnews.com
Rancho Mission Viejo Year in Review: Rodeo Returns and Other Highlights from 2022
As was the case elsewhere in South Orange County, 2022 was the year during which Rancho Mission Viejo mostly got back to business as usual. One of this year’s most notable events was the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in August—noteworthy both because it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also being the 20th anniversary for the event.
localocnews.com
2ND & PCH and Tichenor Clinic partner to bring Silent Santa to children and adults with sensory sensitivities
Santa came to town early this year for the inaugural Silent Santa event at 2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center. This event for children and adults with sensory sensitivities took place Sunday, December 11th, and was an instant hit–the reservation based event was fully committed within 48 hours.
localocnews.com
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
localocnews.com
King tides are coming for the holiday week; free sandbags available to residents and businesses.
King tides are coming for the holiday week. Free sandbags are available to residents and businesses at the following locations:. Public Works Yard: 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr. (8am-5pm) Fire Station 44: 718 Central Ave. 8th Street Beach Parking Lot. Hide Tide Forecast:. Dec 21 6:48 am 6.6′. Dec 22 7:29...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Highs are expected to peak near 80 on Christmas Day before dropping sharply around...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
localocnews.com
Applications open for potential District 4 City Council appointment
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 21, 2022) — Anaheim has opened the application process for candidates to be considered for an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy representing District 4 in central-south Anaheim. Anaheim’s District 4 seat was made vacant by the Dec. 4 resignation of former Council member Avelino...
localocnews.com
Westminster man indicted for selling over 120K Fentanyl pills and other drugs
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury has indicted two men who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country. The 19-count indictment charges Rajiv Srinivasan, 37, of Houston, and Michael Ta, 24,...
localocnews.com
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana
Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
