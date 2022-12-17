ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Huntington Beach Police Department makes arrest for murder in relation to the December 5, 2022, homicide

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula for the murder of 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth of Los Angeles. Since December 5, 2022, Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have tirelessly worked to identify and arrest...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
La Palma police blotter, December 8 to December 14, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 8, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot

According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
CYPRESS, CA
The SAPD arrested two men for stealing clothes from stores at the MainPlace Mall

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Santa Ana Police Burglary Detectives and officers from the Special Enforcement Team collaborated with Organized Retail Crime Investigators from multiple stores at Main Place Mall. Together, they conducted an operation to apprehend burglars, thieves, and shoplifters committing crimes in progress. During the operation, Organized Retail...
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation

Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation

Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors

In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl

On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Rancho Mission Viejo Year in Review: Rodeo Returns and Other Highlights from 2022

As was the case elsewhere in South Orange County, 2022 was the year during which Rancho Mission Viejo mostly got back to business as usual. One of this year’s most notable events was the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in August—noteworthy both because it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also being the 20th anniversary for the event.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
CERRITOS, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Highs are expected to peak near 80 on Christmas Day before dropping sharply around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Applications open for potential District 4 City Council appointment

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 21, 2022) — Anaheim has opened the application process for candidates to be considered for an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy representing District 4 in central-south Anaheim. Anaheim’s District 4 seat was made vacant by the Dec. 4 resignation of former Council member Avelino...
ANAHEIM, CA
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana

Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
SANTA ANA, CA

