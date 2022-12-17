ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4aKn_0jmM7jlL00

UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia.

Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.

Authorities checked the woman’s vitals and provided medical assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSB-TV.

A man who was identified as the driver of the car was detained by officers, according to WSB-TV. He was reportedly in a store when officers arrived.

According to WSB-TV, officials have not released the identities or ages of the man or woman. It is also not clear if the man was arrested or will be facing any charges.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Quartet of accused meth traffickers arrested in Jackson Co

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of four suspected methamphetamine traffickers: there are possession and distribution charges for three men and one woman from Tucker, Hoschton, and Braselton. Sheriff’s Office investigators in Jefferson say the arrests were made at a home off Sam Freeman Road in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy