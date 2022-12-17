Alexis Buie, Olivia Jones lift Cedar Cliff girls basketball team to victory over defending 5A state champion Cardinal O’Hara

Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHershey, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Third-quarter rally helps propel Red Land girls basketball to 56-40 victory over Milton Hershey
Red Land won their second game in as many nights as the Patriots dispatched Milton Hershey 56-40 Wednesday. The Patriots held just a one-point lead early in the second half but a 19-9 third-quarter run opened up a 14-point lead that proved to be all the cushion that they would need.
Adam Rosa helps lead Milton Hershey past Red Land, 57-43
HERSHEY - Adam Rosa missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury, so there was some uncertainty about the guard heading into 2022. But, on a Wednesday night where Milton Hershey (5-0) head coach Mark Zerbe was recognized as the winningest head coach in school history with 189 wins, Rosa was a huge factor in the Spartans’ 57-43 win against Red Land.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season
Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m. Middletown at ELCO, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Trinity girls basketball falls to Columbia behind 31-point performance by Bri Droege
Bri Droege poured in 31 points for the Columbia girls basketball team in a 53-48 non-conference victory over Trinity Wednesday night. Droege scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but 2 of Columbia’s 17 in the final stanza. Columbia is now 4-0 on the season.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
Newport wrestling tops Line Mountain
The Newport wrestling team defeated Line Mountain, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m. Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Milton Hershey wideout Angel Roberts earns first college offer
Signing day might be over, but recruiting never sleeps, as Milton Hershey junior wide receiver Angel Roberts displayed on Thursday morning. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Video: Harrisburg’s do-it-all football star Kyle Williams Jr. says he is ready to leave his mark at Temple
Kyle Williams Jr. proved in his high school football career at Harrisburg that you don’t have to be the biggest or fastest guy to have an impact out on the field. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back— he plays slot receiver too— left his mark on the Cougars’ program by outworking everyone and playing physical.
Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina
>Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina. (Harrisburg, PA) - Bishop McDevitt receiver Tyshawn Russell says he is headed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks received a pledge from the standout Sunday afternoon. Russell finished his senior season earlier this month with 61 catches and 22 touchdowns as he helped the Crusaders to a 4-A state championship. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Maine and Central Michigan.
Eagles lead the way with 8 players for inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 16
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 16 action at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. EST.
MAHS principal resigns; assistant tapped as replacement
MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy Area High School will soon have a new principal, following two items approved at Wednesday’s school board meeting. One of those items was the resignation of Stan Sabol as principal. Sabol said he moved to Pottsville and recently accepted a position as assistant principal...
Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center
Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
Pa. Army mom returns early from deployment to surprise kids at school
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
