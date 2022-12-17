Read full article on original website
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenseman Mete killed in mass shooting
TORONTO -- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete was among five people killed in a mass shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday. York regional police on Tuesday released the names of those killed in the shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, including Vittorio Panza, Mete's 79-year-old grandfather. "The Toronto...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Maple Leafs
Live updates from Scotiabank Arena where the Bolts face the Leafs on Tuesday. The Lightning put a five-game winning streak on the line against Toronto on Tuesday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Nuts &...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Bruins Assign Craig Smith to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 20, that the team has assigned forward Craig Smith to Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 19.12.22
SAN JOSE - The Flames hit the ice at the SAP Center on Monday, prepping for their upcoming match-up against the Sharks. Calgary is coming off of a 5-2 win in San Jose on Sunday night, with Elias Lindholm striking twice and Jacob Markstrom making 24 saves in the victory. Lindholm's pair of goals made history, coming 35 seconds apart - the fastest to open a period by one player in Flames history, and the eighth-fastest in NHL history.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
NO CHUM OF MINE
Lindholm shines as Flames open road trip with impressive win over Sharks. The Flames kicked off a crucial, California swing with an impressive 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the SAP Center, snapping a four-game slide. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'Awesome to See Him...
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec 20
TEMPE -- The Canadiens practiced at Mullet Arena in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of traveling to Denver for the next stop of their pre-Christmas road trip. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. Tuesday, December 20. Practice. LW C RW.
NHL
Hagel and Paul carving out effective roles in Tampa Bay's top-six
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting top-six production for several years from big names up front like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. But a top six isn't complete with just four players, and the other members of this year's top two lines have played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay's success this season. Both acquired at last year's trade deadline, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul have fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, providing value at both ends of the ice and living up to, if not exceeding, expectations set for them heading into the season.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch
Kings host the first Freeway Face-Off of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Ducks: 9 - 20 - 3 (25 pts) Kings: 17 - 12 - 5 (39 pts) Kings Notes:. Anze Kopitar leads all...
NHL
State Your Case: Has Pavelski or Carter made bigger impact in NHL?
NHL.com writers debate where forwards for Stars, Penguins stand at 1,200-game milestone. Joe Pavelski played his 1,200th NHL game Dec. 17 when the Dallas Stars lost 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jeff Carter is scheduled to hit that same milestone on Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host Carolina. Each forward...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
UPDATE: Jordan Kyrou will miss Tuesday's game against Seattle due to an upper-body injury. BLUES The St. Louis Blues kept their momentum up on Monday night, winning their third in a row on the road trip and fourth straight overall. After a quiet first period and a half, the Blues broke the game open with three goals in the second and two more in the front half of the third.
