Where will the Colts pick in the NFL draft? Can they still make the playoffs?

There's good news and bad news, Colts fans.

The Indianapolis Colts just blew the biggest lead in NFL history. That's the bad news.

The good news? They currently sit 6th in the draft!

Here's everything you need to know about the Colts, the draft and even the playoffs:

How can the Colts improve their draft position?

The Colts are now 4-9-1. Denver, Arizona and the Rams hold the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 spots in the draft. The Rams play at Green Bay on Monday night and would move the Colts to 5th with a win.

If the Colts had held on to that 33-point lead they'd have fallen to 11th in the draft.

Next weekend, the Colts can move as high as the No. 3 slot with the following:

>> Rams lose to Green Bay on Monday night

>> Colts lose to the Chargers on Dec. 26.

>> Denver beats the Rams on Sunday.

>> Arizona beats Tampa Bay on Sunday.

How can the Colts be eliminated from the playoffs?

The best the Colts can finish is 7-9-1 but they are not eliminated from the playoffs ... yet.

They are now eliminated from the wild card with the Chargers victory over Tennessee on Sunday. The Colts will be eliminated from winning the AFC South with their next loss, a Tennessee win or two Jacksonville wins.

538 has their chances at .4% .

The Colts will be eliminated Sunday if Tennessee beats the Chargers and New England (at Las Vegas) OR the Jets (hosting Detroit) win.

How can the Colts make the playoffs?

The Colts can still win the AFC South if the following things happen:

>> Colts win out vs. the Chargers, Giants and Houston to finish 7-9-1.

>> Titans lose out vs. Houston, Dallas and Jacksonville to finish 7-10.

>> Jacksonville loses to the Jets and Houston and beats Tennessee to finish 7-10.

