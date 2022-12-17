Read full article on original website
NFL Week 16: Dolphins vs. Rodgers’ Packers, Eagles-Cowboys, 3 big upsets and all the rest. Our picks
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 16 PICKS
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Ronnie Hillman, Super Bowl champion with Denver Broncos, dies aged 31
Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ moving to YouTube TV next season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL...
After declaring for NFL Draft, SU O-lineman Matthew Bergeron will not play in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl, he told syracuse.com Wednesday. Bergeron officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday via a Twitter post. He did not explicitly state within the post whether he would be opting out of the bowl game or not.
