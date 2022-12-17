ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Newswatch 16

Mattress fire in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews quickly knocked down a fire early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. It broke out after midnight along Pine Street in Nanticoke. Authorities say a mattress caught on fire. We're not sure how. Nobody got hurt in that overnight fire in Luzerne County. See news happening?...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Businesses, apartments damaged by fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Nearly a dozen residents are displaced, and two businesses are closed for the foreseeable future after a structure fire here in downtown Shamokin. Members of the Shamokin fire Bureau worked this scene for almost 4 hours Wednesday on East Independence Street. The fire broke out around 4 p.m.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames force families from homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Santa surprises students in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by a headstart classroom Wednesday in the Electric City, and he arrived on a dump truck. The PennDOT truck was filled with lots of gifts and food for the good boys and girls. Kids from Lackawanna County Head Start gathered outside, waiting as patiently...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community weather announcements

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region. Interstate 80 between Clinton County and New Jersey state line. Interstate 180 – entire length. Interstate 81. Interstate 380. Interstate 84. PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com. CLINTON COUNTY.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sidewalk Santa in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department joined forces with Santa himself in the Electric City. The event was called Sidewalk Santa, and it included a police escort and a ride on a trolley. Jolly Old Saint Nick made several stops throughout the city, hopping off a trolly to...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flocking to the grocery stores in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Soldiers from 109th Battalion back home for the holidays

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the last nine months, hundreds of area soldiers served in the Middle East on a peace mission. Now, they are returning home. On Wednesday, the troops from the 109th Infantry Battalion returned home. Family and friends welcomed them back at the armory on Olyphant Avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Reverse' Advent calendar supports Lackawanna County food pantries

DUNMORE, Pa. — Students at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore are ringing in the season of giving with a new idea — a "reverse" Advent calendar. "In a typical Advent calendar, you would open something each day. Or when I was in grade school, we would color a picture for each day, counting down until Christmas. So, with these boxes, we basically did the opposite of that. You would put an item in for each day, counting down until you have a full box, which that is a full gift to give to somebody else for Christmas," explained senior Carsyn Cole.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

A look back at 2022 in the news

Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

