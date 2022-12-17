Read full article on original website
Related
Mattress fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews quickly knocked down a fire early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. It broke out after midnight along Pine Street in Nanticoke. Authorities say a mattress caught on fire. We're not sure how. Nobody got hurt in that overnight fire in Luzerne County. See news happening?...
Businesses, apartments damaged by fire in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Nearly a dozen residents are displaced, and two businesses are closed for the foreseeable future after a structure fire here in downtown Shamokin. Members of the Shamokin fire Bureau worked this scene for almost 4 hours Wednesday on East Independence Street. The fire broke out around 4 p.m.
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
Santa surprises students in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by a headstart classroom Wednesday in the Electric City, and he arrived on a dump truck. The PennDOT truck was filled with lots of gifts and food for the good boys and girls. Kids from Lackawanna County Head Start gathered outside, waiting as patiently...
Model train set delivered to VA Medical Center in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County received a special holiday gift Tuesday. Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about the Back Mountain Railroad Club working on a model train display. Members of the club decided to donate it to the VA Medical Center in Plains Township once...
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
Christmas light display in Schuylkill County helping furry friends
HEGINS, Pa. — Mike Huss has three qualities that make him the successful owner of a massive holiday light display — he has a background in electrical work, he's very competitive, and he doesn't mind paying a little extra for his electric bill. "It gets up there. It's...
Ultrasound center raising money for mom killed in car crash
BERWICK, Pa. — Amanda Miller from Nescopeck was driving her 2-year-old son to see Santa on December 7 in Sugarloaf Township when she was hit by another car. Her son Lincoln survived. Amanda, age 25, did not. "We became friends at one of her birthday parties. She always used...
Community weather announcements
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region. Interstate 80 between Clinton County and New Jersey state line. Interstate 180 – entire length. Interstate 81. Interstate 380. Interstate 84. PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com. CLINTON COUNTY.
Sidewalk Santa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department joined forces with Santa himself in the Electric City. The event was called Sidewalk Santa, and it included a police escort and a ride on a trolley. Jolly Old Saint Nick made several stops throughout the city, hopping off a trolly to...
Flocking to the grocery stores in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
Salvation Army of Berwick holds Christmas distribution
BERWICK, Pa. — It may look like just a big pile of bags on the floor at the Salvation Army of Berwick, but it's organized down to the very last toy. This is the annual Christmas distribution. "We have people who signed up for holiday assistance where they get...
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are asking for your help in identifying an individual involved in multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials say the individual was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Nicholson Street on December 18 and multiple other break-ins on December 19. The individual...
Soldiers from 109th Battalion back home for the holidays
SCRANTON, Pa. — For the last nine months, hundreds of area soldiers served in the Middle East on a peace mission. Now, they are returning home. On Wednesday, the troops from the 109th Infantry Battalion returned home. Family and friends welcomed them back at the armory on Olyphant Avenue...
'Reverse' Advent calendar supports Lackawanna County food pantries
DUNMORE, Pa. — Students at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore are ringing in the season of giving with a new idea — a "reverse" Advent calendar. "In a typical Advent calendar, you would open something each day. Or when I was in grade school, we would color a picture for each day, counting down until Christmas. So, with these boxes, we basically did the opposite of that. You would put an item in for each day, counting down until you have a full box, which that is a full gift to give to somebody else for Christmas," explained senior Carsyn Cole.
Help for the holidays from East Stroudsburg Salvation Army
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bags of donated toys and food went out the door at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army and into people's cars on Wednesday. It's all a part of the nonprofit's Christmas distribution that helps families, including Jamie Hill's, during the holiday season. "It's been kind of...
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth. "We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats....
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
A look back at 2022 in the news
Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0