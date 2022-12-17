Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
The best and worst of Syracuse basketball were on display in loss to Pitt (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The best and worst of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was on full display Tuesday night in a 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh before 15,417 fans that included Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the JMA Wireless Dome. The best?
Colgate players flock to Dome to support Nelly Cummings, who torched Syracuse for 22 in Pitt win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Nelly Cummings did not need to remind his former teammates about Dec. 20. Colgate players knew that was the day Cummings would be back in Central New York. Only this time, the former Raider point guard would be wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.
In hiring Rocky Long, Dino Babers adds a master of his art to SU staff: ‘You can’t turn that knowledge down’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers did not shy away from the fact that this hiring cycle wasn’t his first shot at adding Rocky Long to the Syracuse football staff. In fact, he brought it up nearly right away when speaking about his newest hire for the first time publicly at the end of an Early National Signing Day press conference.
Where does Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 Early National Signing Day went mostly according to plan. SU signed 15 high school and JUCO players Wednesday plus added five transfers. Two of those signees and one transfer — linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse — were new additions to the class and hadn’t been previously committed.
Syracuse football commit Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football couldn’t hang on to the No. 2 commit in its 2023 class, despite him verbally committing to the university just 10 days ago. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, a three-star lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, flipped his commitment during his signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon, choosing Nebraska by sliding a red hat on his head.
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
Is LaNorris Sellers signing Wednesday? Yes, but he won’t announce his future home until Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fans will have to wait a couple extra days to find out whether the Orange’s most highly anticipated recruit will stick with his verbal commitment. Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will sign his letter of intent Wednesday when the early signing period opens but...
Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Pittsburgh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night falling at home to Pittsburgh 84-82. SU trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, only to stage a late rally. Judah Mintz last-second three was off the mark, giving the Panthers the two-point ACC road win. Mintz led […]
17 heartwarming stories from CNY high school sports in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many high school athletes in Section III have good reason to reflect upon 2022 with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Whether it was beating back long odds to return from an injury, providing a helping hand to others or just bringing out the best in teammates, they wracked up victories that had nothing to do with actual game stats or outcomes.
A Henninger grad’s game-winning shot, and 26 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Jadan Graves almost settled for a jump shot.
An SEC power sniffed around. Nebraska got a visit. Can Syracuse hang on to its No. 2 recruit?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vincent Carroll-Jackson sees his offer from Syracuse football as a blessing in disguise. The Class of 2023 offensive lineman, who committed on Dec. 11, told syracuse.com Friday that SU hadn’t been on his radar at all prior to him receiving his offer earlier this month.
SU picks up fifth transfer in ex-Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though most of the focus on Early National Signing Day was on high school and junior college commits, Syracuse football added a fifth transfer to its ranks. Ex-Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse committed to SU, a tweet from one of the Orange’s recruiting staff members revealed.
‘The Office’ stars shout out Syracuse restaurant, reveal cut joke
“The Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are showing a Syracuse restaurant some love. Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela on the popular TV show, revisit episodes on the “Office Ladies” podcast. In Tuesday’s podcast episode, they talked in detail about Pastabilities in downtown Syracuse after learning that it’s a real place — and revealed it was nearly referenced on the Emmy-winning series.
Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Inside Nova
Ty Gordon's college plans were set. Then Syracuse beckoned.
Ty Gordon figured his college choice was set once he committed to Old Dominion University on July 27. ODU was the first school to offer a scholarship to the Battlefield High School senior defensive lineman and the one who showed the most interest in him from the start. Gordon also...
Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational
The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
Skaneateles girls basketball jumps out to big lead, beats Bishop Grimes
Skaneateles jumped to a big lead at the half and never looked back in their 56-31 win over Bishop Grimes on Wednesday in an OHSL contest. “It was a good win for us,” Skaneateles coach Jim Szalach said. “We played hard defense and performed well on offense.”
