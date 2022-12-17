ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Where does Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 Early National Signing Day went mostly according to plan. SU signed 15 high school and JUCO players Wednesday plus added five transfers. Two of those signees and one transfer — linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse — were new additions to the class and hadn’t been previously committed.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State

Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

17 heartwarming stories from CNY high school sports in 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many high school athletes in Section III have good reason to reflect upon 2022 with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Whether it was beating back long odds to return from an injury, providing a helping hand to others or just bringing out the best in teammates, they wracked up victories that had nothing to do with actual game stats or outcomes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘The Office’ stars shout out Syracuse restaurant, reveal cut joke

“The Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are showing a Syracuse restaurant some love. Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela on the popular TV show, revisit episodes on the “Office Ladies” podcast. In Tuesday’s podcast episode, they talked in detail about Pastabilities in downtown Syracuse after learning that it’s a real place — and revealed it was nearly referenced on the Emmy-winning series.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Inside Nova

Ty Gordon's college plans were set. Then Syracuse beckoned.

Ty Gordon figured his college choice was set once he committed to Old Dominion University on July 27. ODU was the first school to offer a scholarship to the Battlefield High School senior defensive lineman and the one who showed the most interest in him from the start. Gordon also...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational

The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

