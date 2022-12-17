ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star Luka Doncic has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (quad) ruled out Saturday."

The Mavs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110 at home on Friday night, so Saturday's game is the second night of a back-to-back.

Doncic played 29 minutes and had 33 points, six rebounds and nine assists on 11/18 shooting from the field.

He has been sensational to start the season with averages of 33.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 26 games.

The Mavs come into the night with a 15-14 record in 29 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but 3-9 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Dallas, Texas.

The west has been close, so they are only 4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 19-11 record in 30 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Cavs have been hard to beat, going 13-2 in the 15 games they have hosted in Ohio.

In their most recent game, the Cavs beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 at home on Friday night.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here

FastBreak on FanNation

