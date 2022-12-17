Lakeland defeats Venice to win 8th state championship

FORT LAUDERDALE — Eight is enough — for now.

It probably won't be long until Lakeland players, coaches and fans will be pining for a ninth title, but right now, the Lakeland football community is celebrating the Dreadnaughts' eighth state title.

No. 8 was a little more hard-fought than recent titles. It wasn't the blowout of '04, '05 and '18, nor did it have the dramatic finish of '06. This time around, it was more of a battle.

It didn't matter.

With Lakeland's defense pitching a shutout in the second half, Zach Pleuss scored the only touchdown of the second half to break the tie and lift Lakeland to a 21-14 victory on Saturday afternoon in the Class 4A state championship game at DRV PNK Stadium.

"It's a blessing, it's a dream come true," Pleuss said. "To finally get where we've been wanting to come since the spring and to work so hard and put our blood, sweat and tears and for our dream to come true, it's a blessing from God."

The victory gave Lakeland (14-0) and head coach Bill Castle their eighth state title and seventh undefeated season. Castle earned his 474th win (to just 98 losses), the most wins by a football coach in Florida. He trails only Corky Rodgers for the most state titles by a football coach in Florida at the same school. Rodgers won 10 state titles with Jacksonville Bolles.

And title No. 8 feels just as good as title No. 1.

"You know it does, even better," Castle said.

Despite the close score, Lakeland dominated the game statistically. Lakeland finished with 268 yards rushing and 394 yards of total offense. Don'Ares Johnson ran for 130 yards on 21 carries, and D'Marius Rucker added 64 yards on 10 carries.

Pleuss, who threw an interception on his first pass, finished the game with 126 yards on 10-of-17 passing and added 30 yards rushing.

The Dreadnaught held Venice to 127 yards of total offense and just 52 yards in the second half. Despite lopsided yardage totals, it was a tight game on the scoreboard.

"I was expecting a tight game," linebacker Rolijah Hardy said. "It's a state championship game. Both teams worked hard to get where we're at. I felt like wasn't going to be a blowout, but I felt like we were going to come out on top."

Hardy led the defense with eight solo tackles and 12 total tackles. Defensive end Larry Jones, who missed the state semifinals, came back with a vengeance and finished with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

"I feel like I missed out on opportunities in the last game so I felt like I had to go all out," Jones said.

The defense shut out Lakeland in the second half and stopped Venice on fourth down on its final two possessions.

"Honestly, I feel like we have one of the best defenses in the country," wide receiver Tyler Williams said. "Our defense has been scored against in the second half all season. And they just proved that today that they are one of the best defenses around."

With the defense doing its job, Lakeland needed just one score to take the lead and win the game, and that came in the third quarter.

After turning the ball over on its second play of the second half, Lakeland's defense held and quickly gave the ball back to the offense after stopping Venice on fourth-and-8 at its 38. Venice was 0-for-3 on fourth down, while Lakeland was 5-for-5.

The Dreadnaughts then drove 62 yards on eight plays with Pleuss scoring on a 6-yard run to put Lakeland up 21-14 with 2:09 to play in the third quarter.

Venice did all its damage in the first half. A Lakeland turnover and Lakeland penalties helped Venice score its two touchdowns in the half.

On the second play of the game, Elliott Washington intercepted Pleuss and returned it to the Lakeland 27. Two plays later, Brooks Bentley ran for a 20-yard touchdown.

Lakeland tied the score 7-7 after Markell Johnson ran in from the 3 to cap a 13-play, 72-yard drive. Venice took the lead in the second quarter.

Venice drove 80 yards and scored on Alvin Johnson's 4-yard run and capitalized on 20 yards in penalties on Lakeland.

The Dreadnaughts overcame penalties on the final drive of the half to tie the score as time was running out.

Pleuss was tackled at the 8 after an 8-yard gain on third down with the Dreadnaughts out of timeouts. With the teams scrambling to get lined up, Lakeland got the snap off and Pleuss found Omari Mixon wide open in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

"Everybody was like, spike the ball, spike the ball," Pleuss said. "I said we can't spike the ball, it's fourth down. I told everybody to go to the end zone, and I'll throw it up. Mixon was sitting in the corner, and I just saw him and we scored."

Lakeland was penalized eight times for 70 yards in the first half and trailed twice but eventually fought back to win.

"It shows a lot of fortitude for our players, staying together and believing they could win the game and not getting discouraged," Castle said. "We had a lot of bad things happen to us tonight, but they didn't get discouraged, didn't start pointing their fingers. That's how they won the game."