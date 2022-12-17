The lessons of Messi for our 11-year-old boy

“Dad,” our sixth grader asked me last night, “why is Messi great?”

I quickly listed off Lionel Messi’s major accomplishments – Ballon d’Or seven times, Champions League four times with Barcelona, Spanish champion 10 times, the Copa America for Argentina.

“Sure,” our kiddo replied. “But why?”

I thought of the only answer that would satisfy his curious mind: Messi is a little man in a beautiful game that, assuming everybody is skilled, favors the strongest, fastest, and often biggest players on the pitch.

He outruns, outmaneuvers, outhustles men who are stronger, faster, taller than him.

He zigzags as good as Zidane. He curves the ball as good as Beckham. He dribbles as brilliantly as Ronaldinho.

OK. Maybe not as brilliantly as Ronaldinho. But, certainly, just as intelligently.

Indeed, he out-thinks just about everybody.

Most of all, I told my boy, Messi did it all under the confines of the rules of soccer.

At 5 foot 7 inches, he is often the littlest man on the pitch.

But Messi didn’t ask that soccer bend its rules to accommodate him. He didn’t request that little men should be allowed to use their hands a few times. He didn’t ask to reduce the size of the goal for the physically smaller team. He didn’t insist on adding an extra player to balance things out.

No. He figured out a way to compensate. He learned to use his size to his advantage. Because he is shorter, he takes a few more steps to keep pace, but that also means he could pivot faster. His lower center of gravity gives him better balance, allowing Messi to steal a ball or win a tussle.

Just as importantly, his game IQ allows him to exploit the opposing team’s weaknesses. Messi swivels his head from left to right all the time, mapping onto his brain the position of players and the tempo of the game. And, with a quick gesture, he tells his teammates where to send the ball, directing the game like a conductor leads an orchestra.

On Sunday, Messi – the little man from Argentina with unparalleled brilliance on the pitch – will either lift the World Cup trophy or not.

I want him to win, of course, but not because it would finally settle the debate over whether he is an equal to Maradona – his countryman who willed what, by all accounts, was a subpar team into winning the World Cup – or whether he deserves a place on the soccer shrine that includes Pele.

For my generation, the debate has already been settled. And yes, at some level of analysis, it’s all subjective. I didn’t watch Pele. I was six when Maradona won the World Cup. But I saw Messi start a run on the right of the pitch at Lusail in the match against Croatia and schooled the Croatian defender in a manner everybody has seen countless of times. Messi half-sprinted, then full-sprinted, stopped, faked a pivot to the left, went right and galloped past Josko Gvardiol to give him just enough space to send the ball to the waiting foot of the young Julian Alvarez.

I don’t know anybody else who could have done it.

OK – maybe somebody else could have done it.

But it doesn’t matter because the magic of Messi is the triumph of the individual determined to compete at the highest level of this beautiful game when the odds were stacked against him from the very beginning.

Accepting the confines of the game so he could transcend them gave us Messi.

And while he undoubtedly possessed incredible talent, he got to where he is today through sacrifice, industry and perseverance. And his family shared in that sacrifice.

The story is familiar to his millions of fans.

The small boy from Rosario suffered from a growth hormone deficiency, and, while that didn’t prevent him from scoring, many doubted his ability to play professionally.

Determined to give him the best chance, his family paid for an expensive hormone treatment, and, when necessary, made the sacrifice of bringing him to Spain at the age 13. His mother and siblings eventually moved back to Argentina, and only his father stayed with him in Barcelona.

Success never comes easy. Not even for someone like Messi.

But persistence often pays off, greatness is hard work and consistency is key.

And that’s why Messi is great.

And that, ultimately, is the lesson I want my son to learn.