Phoenix police investigate after woman found dead, man injured in vehicle

Phoenix police detectives are investigating an incident that occurred inside a vehicle stopped in a south Phoenix neighborhood that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Police officers were dispatched at 3:25 a.m. to an "unknown trouble call" in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department. When officers arrived, they were directed to a car where they found a man with serious injuries and an unresponsive woman inside.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were investigating the incident and processing the crime scene, Krynsky said. The identification of the victim was pending next of kin notification.