Lizzo Doesn’t Have Many Friends Because She’s Lived With ‘Reckless Abandon’

By Christina Nunn
 4 days ago

For years, Lizzo has been making waves as a musician and pop culture icon. A body positivity icon selling out stadiums worldwide, Lizzo has collaborated with many other big-name artists, such as Cardi B and Ariana Grande. While she regularly weathers controversy, Lizzo somehow manages to always rise above it all, remaining true to herself and her ambitions. Regarding her personal life , Lizzo keeps things appropriately measured – and she admitted in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that she prefers to keep her inner circle small.

What did Lizzo say about not having many friends?

Lizzo rose to fame thanks to catchy tunes like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.” Confident and proud, she has never backed down from haters and remains a vital force in pop culture, music, and social media. While she has expressed admiration and respect for artists like Demi Lovato , Lizzo told Vanity Fair that she doesn’t actually have many friends. “I’ve had a pretty reckless abandon when it’s come to cities I’ve lived in and relationships and careers—leaving and moving on,” Lizzo said.

“There’s my family, and only a few friends I’ve held onto; SZA, Lauren Alford (her DJ), and my best friend Alexia Appiah, who I’ve known since fourth grade,” Lizzo told the publication. “There is a certain comfort being around someone who’s known you since you were nine.”

SZA and Alexia Appiah opened up about their friendship with Lizzo

Lizzo at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards | Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

SZA and Alexia Appiah also talked to Vanity Fair about their bonds with Lizzo. “It’s been a blessing to have maintained a good friend this long. I feel like once she became more popular she’s (become) way more confident and outspoken when it comes to standing up to people (who) are doing us wrong,” Appiah said. Appiah, who has worked with Lizzo on several high-profile projects, also admitted that while Lizzo is more protective of her family, she is, in essence, the same “sweet, funny” person that Appiah has known since the two were girls.

As for SZA, she told the publication that she was “enamored” with Lizzo from the moment she met the confident star. She revealed that she and Lizzo hit off from day one and that Lizzo makes her feel comfortable enough to take off her wig and embrace her authentic energy. Considering that SZA spends much of her time in the spotlight covered up with a wig and stage makeup, that’s a powerful compliment indeed.

She remains very close with her mother to this day

In addition to her small coterie of artistic friends and collaborators , Lizzo remains extremely close to her family. Her family and friends, including her beloved mother, helped to encourage her at the beginning of her career, well before she drew crowds. She told Vanity Fair that on one memorable occasion, she got on stage to perform, only to realize that the only person in the audience was her mother. While her mother told the publication that she remembers the event slightly differently, she recalled how proud she was of her daughter. “I felt so proud of her unique style. I had never heard anything like it before; she sang with her whole heart and soul. Everyone there enjoyed it, we were dancing and having a wonderful time,” she said.

That moment proved to be a defining one in her career. “I always had a very in-the-moment understanding that this was the story; this was the journey. This ain’t it,” Lizzo said. The artist noted that she has held that incident in the back of her mind, even as she has gone on to play sold-out shows for fans of all ages. “I always played my shows to the one person I could see.”

