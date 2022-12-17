Read full article on original website
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Procession held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The flag was flown at half-staff and the Islip Fire Department hung a new plaque on their building to honor their former chief.
News 12
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn. Police say one of the five suspects pulled out a knife and demanded money from a 28-year-old man at around 2:40 a.m. The suspects took cash and the victim's phone before running off.
Bronxville teacher on home assignment after allegations of inappropriate communications with students
A Bronxville school teacher has been placed on home assignment as the district investigates allegations against him.
Woman wanted for stealing thousands from Merrick spa
Detectives tell News 12 the woman walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. on Merrick Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Suspects wanted in robbery of 12-year-old boy in the Bronx
Police are searching for three men who are connected to robbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx on Dec. 13.
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Police: Teens involved in Jersey City bus shooting incident could face potential assault charges
Authorities say 48-year-old New Jersey transit bus driver Charles Fieros used an illegal handgun to shoot at a group of six teenagers who had attacked him Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
News 12
Police: 3 teens killed in Holtsville crash
Police say three teens were killed in a crash in Holtsville on Wednesday night. Police say Cem Gunes, 16, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area at 9:43 p.m.
Police: 15-year-old fatally stabbed, another teen hospitalized in Union City
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says police were notified just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a stabbing near the intersection of New York Avenue and 40th Street in Union City
News 12
New safety protocols enacted for Patchogue-Medford HS students after bullets found
Parents of students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District say their children have had to wait in the cold because of new safety protocols since bullets were found by the high school. Photos surfaced of students waiting up to 45 minutes to be scanned by a metal detector wand....
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Cortlandt Manor family without heat says heating company won’t fix their furnace
After 16 days since T. Webber came, Lynch says there is still no heat in the home.
