New York City, NY

News 12

Police: 3 teens killed in Holtsville crash

Police say three teens were killed in a crash in Holtsville on Wednesday night. Police say Cem Gunes, 16, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area at 9:43 p.m.
HOLTSVILLE, NY

