ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lindsey Buckingham Describes Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ as a ‘Musical Soap Opera’

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Fleetwood Mac detailed much of their personal lives through music — including the “soap opera”-esque breakup between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. According to Buckingham, that’s partially why the 1977 album, Rumours, was popular.

Fleetwood Mac released ‘Rumours,’ featuring ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Go Your Own Way,’ and ‘Dreams’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zK5Sh_0jmM5pst00
Fleetwood Mac (members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham) pose backstage at the 5th American Music Awards | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac is the rock band behind “Landslide” and “Gypsy.” All five members appeared as songwriters and producers for the group, teaming up for the 1977 album Rumours .

Part of this album’s appeal was its emotional connection to the band members. With Buckingham and Nicks going through a breakup, some songs detailed their real-life experiences, including “Go Your Own Way.” (Although, as noted by Nicks, the “Go Your Own Way” lyrics weren’t exactly accurate .)

“There were fights, breakups, drinking, drugs… We all indulged in substances,” producer Ken Caillat said according to Music Radar. “But I had to be a therapist and record producer. When everything was insane, I had to be sane. If there was a rule book, nobody gave me one.”

Tracks from this collection made it to Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest Hits album, with some trending on social media decades after their release. “Dreams” holds over a billion Spotify plays.

Lindsey Buckingham shared what made Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ so popular among fans

Rumours won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and continues to be a fan-favorite release. Buckingham reflected on the success of the 1977 release , sharing why the songwriting connected with listeners.

Rumours had this subtext, and there was a point where the appeal and the popularity of that album started becoming less about the music and more about the success,” Buckingham noted during an interview with Louder Sound .

“Obviously, there was a great appeal to the fact that we were laying bare our personal lives through the songs,” he added, “but also that we were co-existing in a band together having been two couples who broke up. It was a musical soap opera.”

Related

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Don’t Fake Their Love for Each Other on Stage, but ‘When You Go Back to Your Separate Dressing Rooms, It’s Over’

Lindsey Buckingham added emotional elements to his solo projects, including his 2021 self-titled album

Buckingham linked Rumours’ personal connection via music to his solo work, particularly the 2021 self-titled collection. As a solo artist, that “subtext” element still emerged, even if he didn’t “necessarily foresee” it happening.

Lindsey Buckingham wouldn’t be the first solo project of this songwriter. In 1981, he released Law and Order. In 2017, he partnered with Christine McVie, releasing a self-titled album. He continued to perform with Fleetwood Mac for decades.

Nicks branched out as a solo artist, premiering “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and “Silver Springs.” In 2022, she headlined concerts, including Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival and Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Music Festival .

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

246K+
Followers
123K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy