Jae Crowder is a possible trade target for the Brooklyn Nets per B/R

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a possible trade target for the Brooklyn Nets, per Bleacher Report earlier this week. Crowder has not played this season as he and the Suns agreed to let him stay home until a trade is found for him.

Crowder is in the last year of his deal and he is owed $10.1 million. Crowder wanted out of Phoenix because he was losing playing to forward Cameron Johnson, who seems to be the forward of the future for the Suns. Crowder is an all-around good player who can provide a good amount to a team like the Nets.

The Nets are currently 18-12 (fourth in the Eastern Conference) and are on a five-game winning streak. Brooklyn appears to be in a groove right now, but they can always use some help in the frontcourt. B/R gives their take on why the Nets would be interested in Crowder:

“If the Nets don’t feel the need to swing that big, then frontcourt depth will be the target. They have nothing behind Nic Claxton at center—Day’Ron Sharpe isn’t a rotation regular—and the forward spots could use someone such as Crowder, who would supply defense, toughness, experience and some degree of shot-making.”

The Nets next game is Sunday at the Detroit Pistons.

