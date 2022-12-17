Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Nathan VanTimmeren signs with Central Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school football seniors across the country put pen to paper on Wednesday to sign to play college football. Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School senior Nathan VanTimmeren is one of those football stars. VanTimmeren signed his national letter of intent to play about an...
CMU brings Toilet Paper Toss, Dan Majerle back for Western Michigan game
The forecast for Mount Pleasant Saturday, Jan. 28 calls for plenty of the white stuff. At least inside McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan University will celebrate the return of former NBA and CMU star Dan Majerle with another return of a Chippewas tradition – the Toilet Paper Toss. The CMU...
WZZM 13
Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
WOOD
Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers
Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers (sponsored) Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers (sponsored) MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
WOOD
Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football coach
The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is now going to be the head coach of a new football team. (Dec. 19, 2022) Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football …. The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is...
Grand Rapids Public Schools mourns death of longtime coach Bathian Mason
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is mourning the death of longtime middle school coach Bathian Mason, who died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mason coached year-round at City High Middle School for more than 10 years, leading the school’s volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams, according to the school district.
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. Other closings in the area include:. Barry...
WOOD
Maranda Girl Scouts TVU
MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
WOOD
Taco John’s to open 3 new locations in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids area will now be able to Olé The Day with Taco John’s! It’s a popular, Mexican quick-service restaurant that will soon have three locations in the Grand Rapids area. The first location opened on December 12th in Wyoming. The second location in Hudsonville and the third location in Caledonia will be opening soon.
WOOD
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
WOOD
Firekeepers Casino gives back this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for Firekeepers Casino Hotel‘s annual “Holiday Toy and Food Distribution.” Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. We were there as the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones.
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
WOOD
Corewell designated Pathogen Treatment Center
A grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help Corewell Health get ready for the next big health issue. (Dec. 21, 2022) A grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help Corewell Health get ready for the next big health issue. (Dec. 21, 2022)
WOOD
Making the move to a senior living community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Making the move from your home to a senior living community is a big one. There’s a lot to consider like long-term healthcare and finding a community that’s a really good fit! The Brook Retirement Communities has many options throughout the state and they pride themselves on offering something that gives residents a small town and cozy feel, while being affordable and offering excellent care. We stopped by the The Brook of Portland to see what they have to offer!
WOOD
Winter Break fun at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While Santa is busy making his list, checking it twice, and delivering gifts, something else that children, teens, and adults alike look forward to this time of year is a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! The fun never ends with over 120,000 square feet of indoor space, a full arcade, laser tag, indoor go-karts, bumper cars and so much more! They also have you covered for lunch and dinner featuring a delicious unlimited buffet that features an unlimited salad bar, pasta, pizza, roasted chicken, dessert, ice cream, and all the Pepsi products you can drink!
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Historic Flat Iron building in Grand Rapids sold to Cleveland firm for $9.75M
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The historic Flat Iron building, one of the oldest office buildings in Grand Rapids, has been sold for $9.75 million to a Cleveland-based firm that specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. The majority of the building, which is located at...
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 0