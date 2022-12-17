ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WZZM 13

Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers

Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football coach

The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is now going to be the head coach of a new football team. (Dec. 19, 2022) Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football …. The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. Other closings in the area include:. Barry...
Maranda Girl Scouts TVU

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Taco John’s to open 3 new locations in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids area will now be able to Olé The Day with Taco John’s! It’s a popular, Mexican quick-service restaurant that will soon have three locations in the Grand Rapids area. The first location opened on December 12th in Wyoming. The second location in Hudsonville and the third location in Caledonia will be opening soon.
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm

A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
Firekeepers Casino gives back this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for Firekeepers Casino Hotel‘s annual “Holiday Toy and Food Distribution.” Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. We were there as the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones.
Corewell designated Pathogen Treatment Center

A grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help Corewell Health get ready for the next big health issue. (Dec. 21, 2022) A grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help Corewell Health get ready for the next big health issue. (Dec. 21, 2022)
Making the move to a senior living community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Making the move from your home to a senior living community is a big one. There’s a lot to consider like long-term healthcare and finding a community that’s a really good fit! The Brook Retirement Communities has many options throughout the state and they pride themselves on offering something that gives residents a small town and cozy feel, while being affordable and offering excellent care. We stopped by the The Brook of Portland to see what they have to offer!
Winter Break fun at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While Santa is busy making his list, checking it twice, and delivering gifts, something else that children, teens, and adults alike look forward to this time of year is a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! The fun never ends with over 120,000 square feet of indoor space, a full arcade, laser tag, indoor go-karts, bumper cars and so much more! They also have you covered for lunch and dinner featuring a delicious unlimited buffet that features an unlimited salad bar, pasta, pizza, roasted chicken, dessert, ice cream, and all the Pepsi products you can drink!
