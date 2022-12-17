Read full article on original website
GR figure skaters to compete at nationals
GR figure skaters to compete at nationals
Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan
Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan.
MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin Heights
MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin Heights
Van Andel hosts Great Lakes Invitational
Four men's ice hockey teams from Michigan will go head-to-head next week to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. (Dec. 21, 2022)
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022)
Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we'll see starting today
A Blizzard Warning has been issued for West Michigan as a winter storm makes its way through the country ahead of Christmas. Find out what to expect over the next few days. (Dec. 22, 2022)
Adopt Palomo from the Harbor Humane Society
Animal shelters are overcrowded across the country, and it's certainly no different in West Michigan. (Dec. 21, 2022)
Weather may impact rideshare services this weekend
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
A massive winter storm is headed toward Michigan. Will our white Christmas become a blackout?
Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, Metro Detroit is expected to get hit with 6-10 inches of snow, while West Michigan could see up to two feet. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers how the impending storm will impact the holiday.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Making the move to a senior living community
Making the move to a senior living community (sponsored)
Winter storm warning issued for southeast Michigan, starting Thursday night
Get your remaining holiday shopping done now to avoid being stuck in a snowy mess later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday afternoon for southeast Michigan, starting 7 p.m. Thursday evening and ending 4 a.m. Saturday, ahead of a potential blizzard that's set to hit much of the Midwestern United States. Affected counties include Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee, Shiawassee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Huron, Tuscola...
Helen DeVos Music Therapy Maranda
Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. However, the National Weather Service is being a little more conservative with its estimates. A developing winter storm is expected to begin...
MSP provides update on travel and safety measures
Michigan State Police hold a press conference to discuss travel and safety measures ahead of the winter storm leading into Christmas. (Dec. 22, 2022)
Two feet of snow could pile up in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
Maranda Girl Scouts TVU
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers
Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers (sponsored)
Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
