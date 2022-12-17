ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

GR figure skaters to compete at nationals

Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we will see Thursday. Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. Dec. 22,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan

Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan. Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads …. Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 122222.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin Heights

MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we will see Thursday. Hunker down: Blizzard...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Van Andel hosts Great Lakes Invitational

Four men’s ice hockey teams from Michigan will go head-to-head next week to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. (Dec. 21, 2022) Four men’s ice hockey teams from Michigan will go head-to-head next week to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. (Dec. 21, 2022) GR figure skaters to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm

A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we'll see starting today

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for West Michigan as a winter storm makes its way through the country ahead of Christmas. Find out what to expect over the next few days. (Dec. 22, 2022) Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we’ll see starting …. A Blizzard Warning has been...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Adopt Palomo from the Harbor Humane Society

Animal shelters are overcrowded across the country, and it’s certainly no different in West Michigan. (Dec. 21, 2022) Animal shelters are overcrowded across the country, and it’s certainly no different in West Michigan. (Dec. 21, 2022) GR figure skaters to compete at nationals. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Weather may impact rideshare services this weekend

Weather may impact rideshare services this weekend. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Making the move to a senior living community

Making the move to a senior living community (sponsored) Making the move to a senior living community (sponsored) Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 122222. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm warning issued for southeast Michigan, starting Thursday night

Get your remaining holiday shopping done now to avoid being stuck in a snowy mess later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday afternoon for southeast Michigan, starting 7 p.m. Thursday evening and ending 4 a.m. Saturday, ahead of a potential blizzard that's set to hit much of the Midwestern United States. Affected counties include Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee, Shiawassee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Huron, Tuscola...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Helen DeVos Music Therapy Maranda

Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we will see Thursday. Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. Dec. 22,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

MSP provides update on travel and safety measures

Michigan State Police hold a press conference to discuss travel and safety measures ahead of the winter storm leading into Christmas. (Dec. 22, 2022) Michigan State Police hold a press conference to discuss travel and safety measures ahead of the winter storm leading into Christmas. (Dec. 22, 2022) Travelers change...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Maranda Girl Scouts TVU

MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers

Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers (sponsored) Some great ideas from Verizon for tech lovers (sponsored) MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy