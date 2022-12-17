Read full article on original website
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
Update On WWE Plans For Cody Rhodes Return
An update has emerged on potential plans for Cody Rhodes’ return feud after he makes a full recovery from his injury. Rhodes hasn’t wrestled since undergoing surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle in June. He last wrestled at the June 5 Hell in a Cell premium live event, battling Seth Rollins while injured.
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
Latest On Goldberg WWE Contract Status
Here’s the latest update on the contract status of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, following rumors about a new deal. While Goldberg hasn’t wrestled for WWE since February, there were recently rumors swirling that the former Universal Champion has signed a new contract with WWE. Some claimed that...
WWE Star Comments On First Intergender Match
A WWE star has commented on their first intergender bout in the company. On the December 19 edition of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in an intergender match. This marked the first non-24/7 title intergender match on WWE TV since Sasha Banks vs. Reginald on the January 22, 2021 episode of SmackDown.
WWE Star Names Dream Opponents
A WWE Superstar has commented on the talent currently performing on WWE television across Raw, SmackDown and NXT. Speaking to Metro, Apollo Crews expressed an interest in working with “some of the world’s top stars”. Crews explained that:. “The amount of talent we have between Raw, SmackDown...
Raw Star Shares Update Amid WWE Absence
WWE Raw star Doudrop has shared a brief update amid her absence from WWE television. Doudrop has only wrestled a handful of matches under the Triple H regime, with Triple H becoming the WWE Chief Content Officer in July. The former 24/7 Champion last wrestled on NXT TV, teaming with...
8 More WWE Legends Who Could Have One More Match In 2023 (And Who They Could Face)
When Stone Cold Steve Austin was first rumored to be having one final match at WrestleMania 38, the world of wrestling let out a collective groan. Why would somebody who had as perfect a send off as any wrestler could wish for (against the Rock at WrestleMania XIX) risk tarnishing their legacy for a cheap nostalgia pop?
Here’s How Long Bronson Reed Had Agreed To WWE Return
The latest, and possibly final of 2022, WWE return took place on last night’s (December 19) episode of Raw. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed returned as part of the Ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Reed helped The Miz score the win in the match,...
Fan Favourite AEW Star Gives Insight On Potential Future Heel Character
AEW star Willow Nightingale has very quickly become a beloved member of the AEW roster in recent months. Willow has captured the heart of the AEW Galaxy due to her captivating personality and infectious energy. Every wrestler, unless you’re Ricky Steamboat or Rey Mysterio, has to have a heel run...
AEW Star Responds To ‘Delusional’ Fanbase
A WWE Hall of Famer recently joined forces with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in AEW to plenty of fan reaction. Jeff Jarrett recently addressed the heated reaction from fans on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast (subscription required), saying:. “Them F You chants, they were music...
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
Top WWE Star Continues Character Change On Raw
In recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has been teasing a shift back towards her more dark, sinister character. Since Wyatt’s return to the company, his logo has been flashing up during Alexa’s segments on Raw, causing her to revert back to her darker side. This was never more present...
Future Card To Feature Both WWE & NJPW Talent?
Since returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a former WWE star has set about regaining the momentum he had during his previous NJPW run. After more than three years away from New Japan, KUSHIDA returned to the company in July 2022. He recently spoke to the official NJPW website about his...
Intergender Match Takes Place On WWE Raw
An intergender match took place on tonight’s (December 19) episode of Monday Night Raw. The first match of tonight’s show saw the Street Profits take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgment Day in tag team action. Akira Tozawa accompanied the Profits, while Rhea Ripley and...
Veteran WWE Star Wants To Leave The Business ‘Better’ Because They Were Involved
In recent years, former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has taken up a veteran role in WWE, being paired up against young up and coming stars to help them get experience,. Most recently, Ziggler seemingly began a feud with Austin Theory, laying out the United States Champion during a match...
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Than Bret Hart
Current WWE name and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently caught some flack from fans online for his opinions on Bret Hart. Road Dogg controversially declared himself ‘better’ than the Hitman, which you can read more about here. It turns out that Road Dogg isn’t the only...
Major Plans Uncertain For WrestleMania 39
With WrestleMania 39 just over four months away, attention is being turned towards the biggest show in the WWE calendar. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on ticket sales for the upcoming Hollywood themed extravaganza, saying:. “It’s the LA one. “It’s the one they’ve been...
