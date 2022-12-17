ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Morning Journal

Amherst vs. Avon Lake girls basketball: Shoregals edge Comets, 39-37

A veritable who’s who of area high school girls basketball players have one thing in common — they’ve all been guarded recently by Avon Lake sophomore guard Izzie Polinko. Paige Kohler of Olmsted Falls. Journey Hildebrand of Brunswick. Grace Kingery of North Ridgeville. Olivia DiFranco of Midview....
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

Berea-Midpark at Midview girls basketball: Brittney, Middies defeat Kevin, Titans in McNamara Bowl, 67-32

This game meant more than a normal conference matchup in December. Midview coach Brittney McNamara was going up against her toughest coaching opponent yet, her father Kevin McNamara. With the duo of Mary Meng and Olivia DiFranco leading the charge and Grace Seymour also chipping in, the advantage went to the daughter in a 67-32 thrashing on Dec. 21.
BEREA, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria football: Pioneers coach Devlin Culliver steps down

Elyria is looking for a new football coach. As of Dec. 20, Devlin Culliver will no longer be Elyria’s head coach after he spent four years with the program. “I love Elyria. (The people) have been good to me, treated me fairly and were nice. (Stepping down) was definitely a hard decision,” Culliver said. “Sometimes as a person in life, you have to make some tough decisions. … The bottom line was that I had to do the right thing for my family this time.”
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst football: Comets hire Tom Thome as coach

Amherst is ready to rebuild. The Amherst football coaching position was vacant for almost two months, but no more as the Comets are set to hire Tom Thome, pending board approval. “We are excited to add Tom Thome to our school district and our athletic department,” Amherst athletic director Casey...
AMHERST, OH

