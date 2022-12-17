ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
Danville police hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday. In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart. The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s...
The Salvation Army of Roanoke hands out Angel Tree Program gifts

ROANOKE, Va. – December 25 is the day many look forward to, but for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, Tuesday was the day circled on the calendar. “This is the Super Bowl today. We love it whenever people come out today and they’re able to put the angels, their gifts inside the family cars and be able to wish them Merry Christmas,” said Captain Jamie Clay with the Salvation Army of Roanoke.
Santa visits NICU babies at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is making sure its youngest patients get a full holiday experience. Santa is getting ready to deliver presents to millions of children across the world but first, he is making a special visit to babies in the NICU at Carilion. Ryan and...
Roanoke County Police Department welcomes new therapy dog

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s not all smiles and tail wags at the Roanoke County Police Department – unless, of course, Scarlett is at the office. The almost 3-year-old lab is a service dog. Her owner, Darren Potter, is a chaplain and life coach who helps law enforcement deal with the stress of the job.
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
Pittsylvania County Schools Changing Grading Scale

Pittsylvania County Schools will be changing their grading system next year. According to WDBJ 7, the schools will be going from a seven point grading system to a 10 point grading system. For example the lowest A on the scale will be a 90, where as it’s previously been a...
cardinalnews.org

Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
