WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
WSLS
Boones Mill Elementary principal, officer take pie to the face after successful food drive challenge
BOONES MILL, Va. – Leaders at Boones Mill Elementary gave their students a challenge before Thanksgiving: bring in at least 500 items for the food drive, and you can throw pies at Mrs. Shaver and Sergeant Grantham in front of the entire student body. On Tuesday, Boones Mill Elementary...
WSLS
Danville police hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday. In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart. The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who need...
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke hands out Angel Tree Program gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – December 25 is the day many look forward to, but for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, Tuesday was the day circled on the calendar. “This is the Super Bowl today. We love it whenever people come out today and they’re able to put the angels, their gifts inside the family cars and be able to wish them Merry Christmas,” said Captain Jamie Clay with the Salvation Army of Roanoke.
WSLS
Santa visits NICU babies at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is making sure its youngest patients get a full holiday experience. Santa is getting ready to deliver presents to millions of children across the world but first, he is making a special visit to babies in the NICU at Carilion. Ryan and...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
WDBJ7.com
$22,000 given to entrepreneurs during the Grow Martinsville-Henry County Awards 2022
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards took place Tuesday morning. Four local entrepreneurs in the Grow MHC Program were recognized for their hard work and investment into their businesses. The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth gave each business owner a $5,500 check, totaling $22,000 in grant...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSLS
Roanoke County Police Department welcomes new therapy dog
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s not all smiles and tail wags at the Roanoke County Police Department – unless, of course, Scarlett is at the office. The almost 3-year-old lab is a service dog. Her owner, Darren Potter, is a chaplain and life coach who helps law enforcement deal with the stress of the job.
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke makes final push for Red Kettle donations
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army of Roanoke is hoping those who are able will donate to their Red Kettle Campaign, which directly supports local families. “We need them to go to those red kettles and drop that change. Because that change...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WSLS
Roanoke set to honor the life and legacy of Henrietta Lacks with statue in Lacks Plaza
ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke are working to remember a local native, Henrietta Lacks. Her “HeLa” cells are known for leading medical breakthroughs in vaccinations after her cells were used by scientists, without her or her family’s knowledge or consent, when she died from cervical cancer at 31 years old.
WSLS
Artists needed in Roanoke City to paint mural near River’s Edge Park North
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are looking for artists to turn an eyesore into an asset. City leaders are looking for someone to paint a mural near River’s Edge Park North. It would sit on the side of the South Jefferson Street foundation wall. The city has...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Schools Changing Grading Scale
Pittsylvania County Schools will be changing their grading system next year. According to WDBJ 7, the schools will be going from a seven point grading system to a 10 point grading system. For example the lowest A on the scale will be a 90, where as it’s previously been a...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department asks community members to complete safety survey
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the community to participate in a newly launched safety survey. Police are looking for residents and citizens to give their input on the department’s performance and perception of safety in the city in the survey, which can be accessed here.
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
