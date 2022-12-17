Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street. In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville shipping company keeps promise of delivering gifts on time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting down to the wire to have gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Blue Ridge Pack and Ship in Charlottesville says it is working hard to meet demand against supply chain issues. Owner Mike Toney wants to make sure customers get their presents under the tree.
NBC 29 News
SOCA hosts Holiday Soccer Skills Camp for kids in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area is giving kids a chance to come out and learn the game. SOCA held its Holiday Skills Day Camp Tuesday, December 20 at the SOCA Field House. “It’s just fun to see the enthusiasm,” SOCA Director Greg Painter said. “We’re doing...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
NBC 29 News
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
NBC 29 News
Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged...
NBC 29 News
John Freeman loving dream-job as Voice of the Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - John Freeman is in his first full school year as the “Voice of the Cavaliers. It’s always been his dream to be the play by play voice of UVa athletics on the Cavalier Radio Network. Freeman grew up in Crozet. As a kid he...
NBC 29 News
Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
NBC 29 News
ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is encouraging people to be prepared in case of an emergency as freezing temperatures are forecasted this holiday weekend. This includes making sure you have a plan to stay warm if you lose power and keep your pipes from freezing. Tips...
NBC 29 News
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacy stock is low for ADHD medications like Adderall, Ritalin, and their generics. Healthcare workers in and around Charlottesville are working to mitigate the shortage. “There’s a lot of speculation about the shortage and there’s no one reason [for it],” UVA Health Ambulatory Pharmacy Director Justin...
NBC 29 News
Sunny and seasonal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The last few hours of fall will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will thicken tonight. Thursday morning will feature a light mix of rain, freezing, and sleet. As temperatures warm, a change over to all rain will develop. Meanwhile, cold and windy conditions will be on tap Friday. Friday morning a brief snow shower will be possible. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday, Dec. 18 in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing Monday, Dec. 19 by a family member. Daurean Lee Sutton is a white male, 15 years old,...
NBC 29 News
Wintergreen Resort opening ski slopes up just in time for the holidays
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is opening up ski slopes Tuesday, December 20, and says this year’s winter weather is creating the perfect conditions. “We had some really cool temperatures last week, and as you can see behind me, we’ve got some really good snowmaking temperatures right now, and that looks to continue through the holiday periods. So, the snow is going to be in great condition,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said. “We’re finally opening for skiing. It’s been a little bit of a longer wait than we wanted it to be. Tubing has been open for a few weeks now, but you know, the core of our fan base are big skiers and snowboarders. So, we’re really excited to be able to open up tomorrow.”
NBC 29 News
UVA football program signs 22 future Cavaliers during 2023 National Signing Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football program is introducing nearly two dozen additions to the team. An early signing day event was held at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday, December 21. Twenty-two young men are now officially headed to UVA to be Cavaliers. “I’m really excited because...
NBC 29 News
Tracking a late week storm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Comments / 0