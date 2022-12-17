ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Chiefs try to keep pace in AFC as Seattle visits Saturday

SEATTLE (7-7) at KANSAS CITY (11-3) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to 49ers 21-13; Chiefs beat Texans 30-24 in OT. SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (22), PASS (9), SCORING (7) SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29),...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 23-29

1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
WTOP

Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris

LAS VEGAS (6-8) at PITTSBURGH (6-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers beat Panthers 24-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

2023 Pro Bowl Rosters

Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio,...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz’s 26-point performance

Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOP

Broncos’ Wilson won’t be easing up after recent concussion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson won’t be cutting back on his scrambling — or thinking twice about taking off for a first down — even in light of his recent concussion. Big hits come with the territory. “I didn’t sign up for tennis,” the Denver...
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Johnson has 14, North Alabama tops Williams Baptist 83-45

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Williams Baptist 83-45 on Wednesday night. Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (8-5). Aidan Kuhl scored nine points, going 3 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Dallas Howell was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.
FLORENCE, AL
WTOP

Celtics’ Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons

BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves...
NEWARK, NJ
WTOP

Nets’ Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
PARIS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy