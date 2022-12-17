FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Williams Baptist 83-45 on Wednesday night. Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (8-5). Aidan Kuhl scored nine points, going 3 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Dallas Howell was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.
CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn’t collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn’t going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
Comments / 0