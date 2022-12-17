Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'
The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Matt Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Terrible Loss
The Indianapolis Colts looked poised to make an emphatic statement when entering halftime up 33-0 over the Minnesota Vikings. A huge road lead somehow turned into a 39-36 loss. Minnesota pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Matt Ryan reflected on the stunning development.
Packers' Jaire Alexander Pro Bowl nod
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander was named to the Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Monday, Dec. 19. The Packers noted it's Alexander's second Pro Bowl honor in his fifth NFL season. He is the 13th defensive back in franchise history to be named to multiple Pro Bowls.
The Vikings Have Oodles of Needs in Next Year’s Draft
The Vikings Have Oodles of Needs in Next Year’s Draft. The Vikings clinched their playoff spot on Saturday after winning the NFC North for the first time since 2017. Hiring head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were the moves the organization needed. They preached collaboration in their first draft in charge, so it’s fair to criticize or praise them both for their first draft class.
The Vikings — Recipients of Atonement?
Earlier this season, I wondered if we just saw the greatest Minnesota Vikings game in franchise history. The team found a way to walk off the Buffalo Bills on the road in a game where Josh Allen gift-wrapped a touchdown. And then, there was Saturday. The NFL has been around...
Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota H.S. Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
