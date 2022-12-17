ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler Finds Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Elvis on the Shelvis’ Ahead of ‘SNL’

By Ashley Iasimone
 4 days ago

Austin Butler tried to make a quick visit with Jimmy Fallon to get some advice before his SNL hosting gig this weekend. Instead of finding Fallon, he found an Elvis on the Shelvis in a skit for The Tonight Show .

“Who is this?” Butler — who starred in a biopic about rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley — asks in the skit, picking up the doll off the mantle.

Elvis on the Shelvis, played by Fallon, then comes to life for a musical performance.

Austin Butler Goes Green Goblin for 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

12/17/2022

“Well, I move around the house when I’m a-home alone/ You did what you did/ You done what you done/ Elvis on the Shelvis never tell no one,” Fallon’s Elvis sings.

“You’re going on the top of my tree,” Butler says after the Elvis on the Shelvis show.

Butler’s SNL episode with musical guest Lizzo airs Saturday (Dec. 17) on NBC.

Watch his clip with Fallon below.

