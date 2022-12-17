Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 6:14 p.m. EST
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion. And he is pledging there will be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress are responding with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress in the evening.
What to watch: 5 Deborah Ayorinde roles beyond 'Riches'
British-American actress Deborah Ayorinde is now starring in "Riches" for Prime Video, but she's shone in several other roles as well.
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now you see them, now you don’t. Some frogs found in South and Central America have the rare ability to turn on and off their nearly transparent appearance, researchers report Thursday in the journal Science. During the day, these nocturnal frogs sleep by hanging underneath...
Get Your First Look at the Glittery '2023' Sign Arriving in Times Square
When people hear New Year's Eve, they tend to think of New York City, which hosts one of the world's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations and has the iconic Times Square ball drop. Although it's not even Christmas yet, NYC is already gearing up for the big day (or rather,...
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
President Joe Biden urged the public to take precautions while a severe winter storm grips the greater part of the United States, causing thousands of flight cancelations.
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible
NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. this week. Cold air moving down from Canada is causing temperatures to plunge dramatically. A snowstorm that may build into a “bomb cyclone” is also expected to pummel the Midwest with blizzard conditions. The weather system will sweep across two-thirds of the country and likely throw a wrench in holiday flights and road trips. The weather system started when cold air pooled up in the Arctic, then was pushed down into the U.S. by the jet stream. Things should start to warm up again by next week, after a quick but unusually strong cold snap.
Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war’s front
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. That’s according to three AP sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion.
