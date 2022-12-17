ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion. And he is pledging there will be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress are responding with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress in the evening.
NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. this week. Cold air moving down from Canada is causing temperatures to plunge dramatically. A snowstorm that may build into a “bomb cyclone” is also expected to pummel the Midwest with blizzard conditions. The weather system will sweep across two-thirds of the country and likely throw a wrench in holiday flights and road trips. The weather system started when cold air pooled up in the Arctic, then was pushed down into the U.S. by the jet stream. Things should start to warm up again by next week, after a quick but unusually strong cold snap.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. That’s according to three AP sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion.
