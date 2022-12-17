ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures

Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier

A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs

Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
Lake’s trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Hobbs lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Her lawyers are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, where defective printers produced ballots too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. They also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility.
Freezing rain and snow snarl traffic in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, sleet and snow caused road accidents and snarled traffic in parts of Oregon and Washington state on Tuesday, as meteorologists issued winter weather advisories and authorities warned residents of potentially dangerous conditions. The Oregon Department of Transportation said travel may be “treacherous” through...
14-year-old sentenced to attempted 1st degree murder in Idaho

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho. – 14-year-old Chloe Marks has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder with an extended sentence for her use of a firearm in the attempted murder. On February 27, 2022, Marks and 15-year-old Triston Arnzen made a plan to kill Victim GH and his daughter....
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?

I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
