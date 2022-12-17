PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Hobbs lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Her lawyers are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, where defective printers produced ballots too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. They also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO