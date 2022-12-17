Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures
Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
