Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:17 a.m. EST
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US. MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Temperatures are plunging far and fast as a winter storm forms ahead of Christmas weekend. The system is promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the United States. The National Weather Service reported Thursday that temperatures across the central High Plains plummeted 50 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few hours. In much of the country, the Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades. The weather service had said Wednesday that the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people were under some type of winter weather advisory.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war’s front
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. That’s according to three AP sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion.
April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an April trial date for a civil trial arising from a former columnist’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set an April 17 trial date on Wednesday after he rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the trial until the end of the year. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said in a book published in 2019 that Trump raped her, causing the then U.S. president to say it never happened.
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives. Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.
Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress. McClellan won the nomination with 23,661 votes in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 3,782, and two other candidates. She’ll be the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic district when a special election is held Feb. 21. Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin, a Navy veteran who has twice unsuccessfully challenged McEachin, as their nominee. If McClellan wins in February, she’ll become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. The 49-year-old McClellan is a corporate attorney who’s represented parts of the Richmond area in the General Assembly since 2006.
Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units
Russia announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units. It’s an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum and many soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Russia’s military chief cited NATO’s plans to incorporate Finland and Sweden as a factor in the buildup. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the country needs a force of 1.5 million to guarantee Russia’s security. The Russian military currently has about 1 million soldiers. That compares with China’s force of 2 million and the U.S. force of 1.4 million.
Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson’s congressional website shows he lives in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records show he never changed his Troup County address to his new home in Pike County before voting in this year’s primary, general election and U.S. Senate runoff. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it’s illegal for voters to cast a ballot in a county where they don’t live. The secretary of state’s office says it has not opened an investigation because it hasn’t received a complaint. Ferguson’s spokesman defended the congressman’s votes, saying he is currently in the process of transitioning his residency.
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back from a wartime visit to the United States, hailing his trip as successful while Russian officials said Thursday that the visit only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the most powerful such weapons to be delivered to Ukraine yet. “They say they may send Patriot there, fine, we will crack the Patriot too,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters, adding that the deliveries will only extend the fighting. “Those who do it do so in vain, it only drags out the conflict.” Ukranians saw their president’s trip as a rousing success.
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible
NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. this week. Cold air moving down from Canada is causing temperatures to plunge dramatically. A snowstorm that may build into a “bomb cyclone” is also expected to pummel the Midwest with blizzard conditions. The weather system will sweep across two-thirds of the country and likely throw a wrench in holiday flights and road trips. The weather system started when cold air pooled up in the Arctic, then was pushed down into the U.S. by the jet stream. Things should start to warm up again by next week, after a quick but unusually strong cold snap.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on a $250 million bond package while he awaits trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, a federal magistrate judge said on Thursday.
Red Cross says it has visited 3,400 war prisoners in Yemen
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross says it has conducted rare visits with thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year-old civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. The body’s regional chief told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of the organization had seen more than 3,400 individuals during a 10-day visit to a facility in Saudi Arabia and a separate trip to Yemen’s capital, this fall. The conflict, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, has killed more than 150,000 people. Neither side has released the number of conflict-related prisoners it holds, but tens of thousands are estimated to have been held over the course of the war.
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities — a decree that had triggered a global backlash. Discussing the matter for the first time in public, Nida Mohammad Nadim said the ban issued...
