Oregon State

Thomas Cord
3d ago

so you're going to wait until AFTER KOTEK is sworn in office...not surprising not one bit surprising...CORRUPTION must continue until safely embedded

Chris Cross Applesauce
3d ago

So many democrats supported by the Crypto Creep…my new name for him. Lol. I wonder why he also gave some to a small amount of republicans. Is this how politics is run now!

GoodbyeDemocracy
3d ago

Brown has accepted big checks from Soros and SEIU, her AG is throughly corrupt, why should this money not go into the personal kitty?

The Associated Press

Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn an earlier decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday. Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum. The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
NBC News

'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon

Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
OREGON STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Federal Government on the Hunt for Person Who Killed Protected Grey Wolf in Oregon

The federal government is now searching for the individual who killed a grey wolf in Klamath County, Oregon this past fall. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for killing the federally protected animal. On October 6, 2022, the USFWS found a dead grey wolf near Upper Klamath Lake. This particular wolf was male and had a radio collar, KDRV 13 reports.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. “That the large capacity magazine bans promote public safety is mere speculation,” Raschio wrote. “The court cannot sustain restraint...
OREGON STATE
