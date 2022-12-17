ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa facing bitter cold, wind, and snow before holidays

By Brett McIntyre
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

A bitterly cold arctic outbreak is setting up to target Iowa as we head into the middle of the week and the heart of holiday travel before Christmas weekend.

First, a quick shot of snow will cross Central Iowa Monday afternoon into the evening. One to two inches of snow is expected, with the possibility of some light freezing drizzle in the evening as the snow tapers off. This could have a big impact on what will likely be a slow Monday evening commute.

Snow Expected Monday

Then, Wednesday night will see a powerful cold front diving southeast across the Midwest, which will plunge temperatures to their coldest of the season so far, along with very windy conditions, that could push wind chill factors as low as -30 Thursday and Friday.

Thursday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures

Overnight temperatures dipping to the teens could be pushed all the way to the Gulf Coast and panhandle of Florida by Friday night into Saturday.

In addition to the blast of arctic air and winds, the strength of the front and accompanying system will likely develop at least some snow, with the potential for heavy accumulating snow as well.

While it is too early to talk about specific totals, with the expected strength of winds, any snow at all could paralyze travel with similar results to this Thursday, or much worse if snow totals trend higher.

Those that may have holiday travel plans during the second half of the week should monitor the forecast closely, and begin to formulate a backup plan in case the forecast does not begin to change. It is not out of the question, depending on the track and severity of snow that travel could become nearly impossible over much of the state from late Wednesday night through at least early Friday.

While it will depend somewhat on how much snow is left behind, temperatures do look to at least warm slightly for the weekend, though it could still be one of the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecasts of the past decade.

Des Moines has seen 8 of the last 10 Christmas Days come with a high over 32 degrees, and has not had a high in the single digits on December 25 since it was 8 in 2000.

Related
WHO 13

Blizzard conditions arrive in central Iowa Thursday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — While the snow wraps up, travel issues will persist through Thursday and Friday as winds ramp up and temperatures plummet. About 2-5″ of snow has fallen across the state. We won’t see a whole lot of additional snow through the day today. However, winds will increase, gusting to 40-45 mph and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Blizzard warning for central Iowa; what to expect

IOWA — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central and northern Iowa from noon Thursday through 6AM Saturday. The entire state also remains under a Winter Storm Warning, but impacts will be very similar. The snow will start to fall in western Iowa around noon. The heaviest will fall after 5 PM with 3-6″ […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Winter Storm warning, central Iowa bracing for blizzard conditions

All of the WHO13 area is now under a Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions remain likely Thursday and Friday with dangerous cold through the weekend. Snow will start in Western and North Central Iowa after noon on Wednesday. Snow will quickly spread into Central Iowa into the evening, with snow likely […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
US 104.9

UPDATE: The Quad Cities Area Is Now Under A Winter Storm Warning

Happy first day of winter, folks! This one is shaping up to be a good one or a bad one, depending on how you look at it. But tonight and for the next few days, Old Man Winter is going to bring the intense winter weather to Iowa, the Quad Cities, and the northern half of Illinois. Get ready for snow, extreme wind, and incredibly dangerous wind chill temps as counties in the Quad Cities are now under a Winter Storm Warning.
ILLINOIS STATE
WHO 13

Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
DES MOINES, IA
mystar106.com

North-central Iowa continues to prepare for pre-Christmas winter storm

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Snow, winds expected to impact travel

DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures. A winter storm watch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Iowa targeted by big winter storm; holiday travel looks tricky

IOWA — This Christmas is going to be a white and memorable one with the biggest snowfall of the season hitting during some of the busiest travel times. If you have travel plans on Wednesday night through Friday, you may want to rethink your plans. Light snow will fall across the state this afternoon and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Weather Why: What is the polar vortex?

DES MOINES, Iowa — When arctic air moves into Central Iowa, you may often hear about the polar vortex. But the polar vortex is always around, it just tends to affect the Midwest more in the winter. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains what the polar vortex is and its connection to the jet stream.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm

ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Light pillars dazzle viewers in eastern Iowa over the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An optical phenomenon appeared in the sky in parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, drawing a lot of attention for those that were lucky enough to see them. The effect is known as light pillars. It’s something that occurs during...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

