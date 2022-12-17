Read full article on original website
WDTV
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
WDTV
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
WDTV
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure. “They’re working hard to get...
WDTV
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
Vehicle crashes into Clarksburg porch
A single vehicle has crashed into a porch on Milford Street in Clarksburg just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Man accused of stealing thousands from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh, Morgantown
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a “home away from home” for seriously ill children...
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Upshur Co. home
A driver crashed into a residence in Upshur County Monday morning, according to a recent Facebook post from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
Man charged with bank robbery in Tucker County
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - A New Jersey man has been charged with bank robbery in Davis. Deputies were dispatched to Grant County Bank in Davis around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a bank robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint. Officers with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
weelunk.com
This New Wheeling Family is Helping Spread Holiday Cheer
When you pull up to 44 Kentucky Street on Wheeling Island, the Viles’ home will greet you with beaming columns of light, a life-size nutcracker, and a gorgeous Saint Nicholas chair. The impressive display was created by a new Wheeling family who wanted to spread some holiday cheer. Jamie...
WDTV
Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected. Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold. Tim Curry...
WDTV
Everything to know about poinsettias
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The greenhouse at the WVU Evansdale Campus has grown more than 700 poinsettias this year. Sven Verlinden, a a horticulture expert and professor, said he has been working with students to grow the esteemed holiday flower since July. “Poinsettias became popular probably about 4 or 5...
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating
DUQUESNE, Pa. — 11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne. Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company...
WDTV
Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough
In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia.
WTRF
McDonald’s sends sleigh filled with presents to Wheeling boy’s home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired. A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.
WDTV
Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.
