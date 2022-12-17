ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
WDTV

Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure. “They’re working hard to get...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Man charged with bank robbery in Tucker County

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - A New Jersey man has been charged with bank robbery in Davis. Deputies were dispatched to Grant County Bank in Davis around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a bank robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint. Officers with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weelunk.com

This New Wheeling Family is Helping Spread Holiday Cheer

When you pull up to 44 Kentucky Street on Wheeling Island, the Viles’ home will greet you with beaming columns of light, a life-size nutcracker, and a gorgeous Saint Nicholas chair. The impressive display was created by a new Wheeling family who wanted to spread some holiday cheer. Jamie...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected. Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold. Tim Curry...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Everything to know about poinsettias

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The greenhouse at the WVU Evansdale Campus has grown more than 700 poinsettias this year. Sven Verlinden, a a horticulture expert and professor, said he has been working with students to grow the esteemed holiday flower since July. “Poinsettias became popular probably about 4 or 5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough

In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

