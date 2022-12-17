ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder

One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Matt Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Terrible Loss

The Indianapolis Colts looked poised to make an emphatic statement when entering halftime up 33-0 over the Minnesota Vikings. A huge road lead somehow turned into a 39-36 loss. Minnesota pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Matt Ryan reflected on the stunning development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Iowa boy goes viral after being surprised with jersey, tickets to Vikings game

(ABC 6 News) – A Cedar Rapids, Iowa boy has gone viral after being surprised with a jersey and tickets to last Saturday’s historic Vikings game. Teegan Galvin, was surprised with a Vikings jersey and game tickets as he opened a gift from his father, Nate, outside U.S. Bank Stadium. Teegan was initially told they might see some players if they walked around the stadium. Once they got to the stadium, Nate handed his son a package and told him to open it all while capturing it on video.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
VikingsTerritory

Multiple Vikings Headline Final Pro Bowl Voting

The Pro Bowl will occur between the Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl. A few changes made the event look different this year, as the league changed the actual game to a flag football game, which was bound to happen because of the lack of effort and fear of injuries of the selected players. However, the NFL added some skills competitions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Bears vs Eagles today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Chicago vs Philadelphia online (12/18/2022)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) visit the Chicago Bears (3-10) and Justin Fields in NFL Week 15. Philadelphia is averaging an NFL-best 29.7 points and leads the NFL with 49 sacks. Chicago is on its second six-game losing streak in three years. This NFC matchup kicks off on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
CHICAGO, IL
9&10 News

Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
