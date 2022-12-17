Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder
One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
Matt Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Terrible Loss
The Indianapolis Colts looked poised to make an emphatic statement when entering halftime up 33-0 over the Minnesota Vikings. A huge road lead somehow turned into a 39-36 loss. Minnesota pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Matt Ryan reflected on the stunning development.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Iowa boy goes viral after being surprised with jersey, tickets to Vikings game
(ABC 6 News) – A Cedar Rapids, Iowa boy has gone viral after being surprised with a jersey and tickets to last Saturday’s historic Vikings game. Teegan Galvin, was surprised with a Vikings jersey and game tickets as he opened a gift from his father, Nate, outside U.S. Bank Stadium. Teegan was initially told they might see some players if they walked around the stadium. Once they got to the stadium, Nate handed his son a package and told him to open it all while capturing it on video.
Multiple Vikings Headline Final Pro Bowl Voting
The Pro Bowl will occur between the Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl. A few changes made the event look different this year, as the league changed the actual game to a flag football game, which was bound to happen because of the lack of effort and fear of injuries of the selected players. However, the NFL added some skills competitions.
FanDuel promo code for MNF: Claim your $1,000 no sweat first bet for Rams vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 15 closes with the Packers clinging to their playoff hopes against the defending Super Bowl champ but this year’s disappointment Rams....
Nikola Jokic records rare 13-13-13 line as Nuggets beat Grizz
Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Denver over Memphis on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.
What TV channel is Bears vs Eagles today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Chicago vs Philadelphia online (12/18/2022)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) visit the Chicago Bears (3-10) and Justin Fields in NFL Week 15. Philadelphia is averaging an NFL-best 29.7 points and leads the NFL with 49 sacks. Chicago is on its second six-game losing streak in three years. This NFC matchup kicks off on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid
Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
Caesars promo code for SNF: Claim $1,250 first bet insurance for Giants vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Sunday for Week 15 brings us an NFC East tilt between the Giants and Commanders. While you’re enjoying Sunday Night Football, you...
BetMGM bonus code for NFL Sunday: Exclusive free $50 bet, plus bet risk-free up to $1,000
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Playoff positions are on the line during Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday. And BetMGM bonus code OLBONUS50 gives new users...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0