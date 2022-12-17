Read full article on original website
Oregon State football early signing day preview: Beavers’ successful season fuels best recruiting class in years
The Oregon State Beavers’ wildly successful football season has resulted in a strong recruiting class. The Beavers posted their best record (10-3) since their historic 2000 season in which they finished 11-1. They finished the season with an emphatic 30-3 win over the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Oregon women’s basketball wraps up nonconference play with pair of top 50 opponents at San Diego Invitational
The caliber of competition goes skyrockets for Oregon this week as it wraps up nonconference play at the San Diego Invitational against two top 50 opponents. The No. 16 Ducks (9-1) face No. 17 Arkansas (12-0) this afternoon (1 p.m., FloHoops) at Pechanga Arena, with No. 3 Ohio State and South Florida playing in the other matchup of the marquee neutral-site event.
Oregon State’s 2022 place in history, final ranking, shame on Billy Napier: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 30-3 win over Florida
Reviewing Oregon State’s 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, as well as a quick review of the 2022 season and what’s ahead with xx takeaways:. It’s too simple to say the top three teams in Oregon State history are the 10 or 11-win teams. Others must be included in the discussion, given that most Oregon State teams didn’t play 12 or 13 games. The 1956, 1964 and 1967 Beavers finished the season ranked among the final national top 10. The 1956 and 1964 teams won conference championships and played in the Rose Bowl. OSU’s 1967 Giant Killers went 2-0-1 against the country’s No. 1 and 2 ranked teams (Purdue, UCLA, USC). In 1962, Oregon State was 9-2, had a Heisman Trophy winner, beat two top-20 teams and won its bowl game.
Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational
Oregon has its best win of the season and got there in comeback fashion. Grace VanSlooten had 26 points and six rebounds, Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists and Te-Hina Paopao scored all of her 12 points in the second half to help No. 16 Oregon come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 in the opening game of the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Pechanga Arena.
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo commits to transfer to NC State
Former Oregon offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo will finish his career in the ACC. Jaramillo, who entered the transfer portal last week, committed to NC State on Monday. A fifth-year junior who appeared in 11 games for the Ducks this season, Jaramillo has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound...
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai leaves program for ‘personal reasons’
Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai has left the program for “personal reasons,” according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. Isai, who averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes off the bench in the first 10 games of the season, traveled with the No. 16 Ducks to San Diego but left the team Monday night before Tuesday’s win over No. 17 Arkansas.
Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news
The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Dante Moore, five-star quarterback, flips commitment from Oregon Ducks to UCLA
The centerpiece of Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class is no more. Dante Moore, the five-star quarterback ranked No. 11 overall in this year’s class, flipped his commitment from the Ducks to UCLA on Monday.
Oregon’s Grace VanSlooten named Pac-12 freshman of the week for second time
Grace VanSlooten was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play in Oregon’s wins over Eastern Washington and College of Charleston. VanSlooten, who averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds and shot 64% from the field in the two wins, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second time this season.
Oregon Ducks football early signing day preview: Despite losing Dante Moore, 2023 recruiting class still among nation’s best
The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting class for 2023 ranks among the top 20 in the nation. However, the Ducks program suffered a loss as early signing day approaches. The three-day early signing period begins Wednesday, and the Ducks’ ranking didn’t slip much after quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon to the UCLA Bruins.
Boys basketball: West Linn comes back in the second half to beat Beaverton in Capitol City Classic
In what could turn out to be a state championship preview, West Linn’s boys basketball team mounted a tough comeback against Beaverton on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University in Salem. The Lions won the game 64-48. West Linn was No. 1...
Ducks Rising collective announces advisory board including LaMichael James, Cam McCormick; launching baseball initiative
Ducks Rising, the membership-based collective supporting University of Oregon athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities, is adding an advisory board of current and former players, player parents and business leaders and launching a baseball-focused operation to its infrastructure. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James, current tight end Cam McCormick,...
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative!
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas: Democrat Elected to Represent Oregon in Congress The political arena has been Andrea Salinas’ life’s work. Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative. After working as an aide for Senator Harry Reid and Representative Darlene Hooley, she...
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
