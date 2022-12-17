ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball wraps up nonconference play with pair of top 50 opponents at San Diego Invitational

The caliber of competition goes skyrockets for Oregon this week as it wraps up nonconference play at the San Diego Invitational against two top 50 opponents. The No. 16 Ducks (9-1) face No. 17 Arkansas (12-0) this afternoon (1 p.m., FloHoops) at Pechanga Arena, with No. 3 Ohio State and South Florida playing in the other matchup of the marquee neutral-site event.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s 2022 place in history, final ranking, shame on Billy Napier: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 30-3 win over Florida

Reviewing Oregon State’s 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, as well as a quick review of the 2022 season and what’s ahead with xx takeaways:. It’s too simple to say the top three teams in Oregon State history are the 10 or 11-win teams. Others must be included in the discussion, given that most Oregon State teams didn’t play 12 or 13 games. The 1956, 1964 and 1967 Beavers finished the season ranked among the final national top 10. The 1956 and 1964 teams won conference championships and played in the Rose Bowl. OSU’s 1967 Giant Killers went 2-0-1 against the country’s No. 1 and 2 ranked teams (Purdue, UCLA, USC). In 1962, Oregon State was 9-2, had a Heisman Trophy winner, beat two top-20 teams and won its bowl game.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational

Oregon has its best win of the season and got there in comeback fashion. Grace VanSlooten had 26 points and six rebounds, Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists and Te-Hina Paopao scored all of her 12 points in the second half to help No. 16 Oregon come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 in the opening game of the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Pechanga Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon

UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai leaves program for ‘personal reasons’

Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai has left the program for “personal reasons,” according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. Isai, who averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes off the bench in the first 10 games of the season, traveled with the No. 16 Ducks to San Diego but left the team Monday night before Tuesday’s win over No. 17 Arkansas.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news

The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football early signing day preview: Despite losing Dante Moore, 2023 recruiting class still among nation’s best

The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting class for 2023 ranks among the top 20 in the nation. However, the Ducks program suffered a loss as early signing day approaches. The three-day early signing period begins Wednesday, and the Ducks’ ranking didn’t slip much after quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon to the UCLA Bruins.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ducks Rising collective announces advisory board including LaMichael James, Cam McCormick; launching baseball initiative

Ducks Rising, the membership-based collective supporting University of Oregon athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities, is adding an advisory board of current and former players, player parents and business leaders and launching a baseball-focused operation to its infrastructure. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James, current tight end Cam McCormick,...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
opb.org

How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem

The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
SALEM, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy